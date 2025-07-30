Pierre Casiraghi sets course for victory in legendary Fastnet Race 2025

The 51st edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race is well under way, with two days of intense racing already completed © Yacht Club De Monaco

Pierre Casiraghi and the Yacht Club de Monaco crews are performing well in the 51st edition of the prestigious ocean race.

The 51st Rolex Fastnet Race is celebrating its centenary this year, and with only 8 retirements out of 444 starters, it’s a historic first for the legendary event. Since the start in Cowes on Saturday 26 July, with a moderate southwesterly wind, the fleet is stretching out over 695 nautical miles on a course that leaves no room for error. Tom Laperche’s Ultim SVR Lazartigue won on Monday morning, but most of the action is now being played out in the other categories.

Admiral’s Cup: Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison embark on historic challenge for Monegasque sailing

Pierre Casiraghi at the helm of Jolt 6 in AC Class 2

© Yacht Club de Monaco

The vice-president of the Yacht Club de Monaco is fighting a constant battle at the helm of Jolt 6 in AC Class 2. After clearing the keel of seaweed during the critical early hours, the crew managed to hold on to its advantage thanks to some tight manoeuvres off the Isles of Scilly. Will Harris, in charge of navigation, makes the finest adjustments with every change in the weather. Overnight from Sunday to Monday was a test of the sailors’ physical and mental stamina, with heavy seas and strong winds, but spirits remain high on board.

Pierre Casiraghi triumphs in Cowes and sets course for Admiral’s Cup

The Admiral’s Cup will play out in Cherbourg

© Yacht Club de Monaco

The Fastnet Race is the deciding event in the Admiral’s Cup, given its coefficient of 3. The Yacht Club de Monaco, currently second in the team rankings behind the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, can still ‘turn the tide’. Oren Nataf is again showing his consistency on Pulsar 50 Rayon Vert, crossing the Fastnet Rock first in the multihull category on corrected time. Remon Vos’ Maxi 100 Black Jack, helmed by Tristan Le Brun, is continuing her real time title quest against Leopard 3.