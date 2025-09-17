Trump and the world: Jean-Pierre Petit deciphers the new American order

The French economist gave an uncompromising analysis of Donald Trump’s return to power at an exclusive conference organised by the Monaco Economic Board at the Méridien Beach Plaza.

An America that embraces its power

Jean-Pierre Petit, Chairman of the Cahiers Verts de l’Économie, delivered a geopolitical fresco last Friday at the Méridien Beach Plaza, in which Donald Trump no longer appears as an accident of history, but as the architect of a lasting divide. “It’s not America above everyone else, it’s America first,” he hammered home, analysing the first nine months of this second presidential term with biting irony.

Europe’s weaknesses

The economist did not spare the Old Continent, painting a portrait of a Europe bogged down by its dependencies – energy, digital, military. The European elites, described as “naïve and pusillanimous,” are struggling to develop genuine strategic autonomy to counter an American partner that has become unpredictable.

Sailing on stormy seas

Jean-Pierre Petit gave Monegasque investors his advice on dealing with the turbulence of a global economy riven by inflationary pressures and latent trade wars. While the US markets are flirting dangerously with a speculative bubble, China and Korea have interesting prospects. Gold keeps its status as a timeless safe haven. The watchwords are diversification and caution, while the economic horizon remains shrouded in uncertainty, with “everything hingeing on investments’ ability to offset the deterioration in the labour market.”