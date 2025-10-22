Champions League: AS Monaco ready for the challenge of Tottenham

On the eve of a second UEFA Champions League confrontation against an English club at home, Sébastien Pocognoli and Maghnès Akliouche spoke about the challenge ahead, as AS Monaco hopes to secure a first victory of the season in the prestigious competition.

After Manchester City, it is another British club, Tottenham Hotspur, winner of the UEFA Europa League, who are preparing to visit the Principality on the occasion of the third day of the Champions League at the Stade Louis-II on Wednesday evening (9 p.m.).

Desire to win

Pocognoli is putting the finishing touches on his adaptation to the Principality. While he’s gradually getting to know his players, he knows it takes time to put in place his principles of play, as the match in Angers demonstrated last weekend. However, the need to get a first win in the Champions League remains essential. “I don’t think there is any urgency yet,” he insisted. “But it’s certain that starting with a defeat in Bruges plays some cards. After that, taking a point against Manchester City is a good result. The campaign is still long. I know from experience compared to last year.”

The former Union Saint-Gilloise manager nevertheless wants to win for his ideas to bear fruit. “I think that to speed up a process, you have to materialise it with points and victories – that’s what you want to do as quickly as possible. Everything will then make more sense, both for the players and the fans,” he added.

The Principality club has gone five games without a win in the C1 – the last one was at the end of January against Aston Villa, another club across the Channel. A statistic that Akliouche intends to put an end to. “Of course we want to. In addition, the match will be at home, we really like to play here with our supporters. It’s going to be an important match, and we have the ability to do something, so we’re going to have to give ourselves the means to go for the win,” he said.

© AS Monaco

Kehrer’s role

Although Thilo Kehrer wasn’t present, he was highlighted by his teammate and his coach, who were full of praise for the German defender. “I’ve known him for a long time, he’s a person who helps on a daily basis and pushes us upwards, especially the youngsters. He is one of the players who, during difficult moments, is very important, in training as well as in matches. He has a great consistency in his performances and he is still evolving,” admitted the French international.

For Pocognoli, Kehrer’s one of those he can rely on to spread his philosophy to the group. “There are three styles of leader: vocal, technical and social. If you have one of these assets, you can be part of the captain group. Thilo Kehrer has skills, especially on a human level. He certainly has a weight on his shoulders, which is normal given his experience and expectations, but that’s why you need to have several leaders in order to share the responsibilities, even though he is one of the only ones available at the moment. He was a good relay in Angers in the dressing room. I am looking forward to the return of the others,” stated Pocognoli.

© AS Monaco

Areas for improvement

Satisfied with his first days at the helm of ASM, Pocognoli has “seen good things in the very short period of working time” but knows that some aspects need to be changed and improved. For example, the team hasn’t managed to keep a clean sheet since the start of the season. “The defensive sector is decimated by many injuries and absences. Then, to keep a clean sheet, you need to work as a group that does not only concern the defenders but all the lines in the length and width of the pitch. To have a collective work, you also need the cardio and physical background necessary to have the lucidity to defend well in the hot moments,” commented the 39-year-old.

© AS Monaco

For his part, Akliouche answered on the different developments he must focus on to continue to grow. “Speaking up is a point where I can improve, and I am aware of it. I work every day for that, because for a high-level player, you have to be able to bring to the team on the pitch but also off it,” insisted the Olympic silver medallist with Les Bleus.

Showtime

The last meeting between ASM and Tottenham dates back to November 2016 in the group stage. The Monegasques won (2-1). Pocognoli is hoping for a similar outcome to breathe life into his adventure with Monaco.