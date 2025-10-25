Preview: Pocognoli hungry to end AS Monaco’s winless run vs Toulouse

AS Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli hopes his side can carry their momentum from their impressive Champions League draw with Tottenham Hotspur into this weekend’s Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse, with him and his team determined to secure a win after going five games without one.

Spurs debrief

First on the agenda was his reflections on the draw vs Spurs, where ASM deserved to prevail, but just couldn’t convert the plethora of chances they created.

“We analysed and took a lot of very positive points from it. Afterwards, this one is the same as after the match, with a double feeling. A feeling that we could have won, so there is a bit of regret, but on the other hand, we were able to see a lot of good things in a very short time, which gives hope. The players are receptive to my playing principles, and sometimes, the fact of putting in a good performance, even if we don’t get the desired result, helps. We have to continue in this way,” he asserted.

© AS Monaco

The energy of the group

The coach then touched on the team’s current mood, emphasising the importance of staying upbeat, maintaining communication and fostering connection within the squad.

"There was good energy this week, and that's also why we had a good game. My feeling is the same as the players'. To get to this point, there was a good exchange, and we have a good relationship with them, as well as with my staff. It's a new chapter that's turning for this season. I communicate a lot, in any case. They had a huge burst of energy not only in Angers but even more so against Tottenham. That's what this new system demands, so on the one hand, you have to quickly reach the required physical level, but on the other, keep in mind that the matches are coming thick and fast. Communication between the players and the staff is essential to anticipate unnecessary injuries," commented the Belgian.

Toulouse talk

Knowing how crucial reigning supreme is, Pocognoli was well aware that claiming all three points will be easier said than done vs this talented Toulouse outfit, who can cause any side problems, stating: “I think I’m going to learn a lot this weekend because this match comes three days after the Champions League match. We’re getting back to the reality of the championship, and I need answers about the fact that the intensity shouldn’t vary depending on the competition. Toulouse is a team we’ve analysed well, who play in a system we know, the 3-4-3, with a lot of good players, speed and transitions.

“We’re expecting an opportunistic team, and we know our opponent’s qualities. But for me, it’s especially important to see how the team will perform after this second home game in three days. If we play with our strengths, focus and the right mentality, we have a chance to play a good game.”

© AS Monaco

Rotation

When asked for his opinion on squad rotation, Pocognoli outlined a clear and structured philosophy behind his selection decisions, insisting: “There are three components to consider. The first is the players at my disposal; the second is that I’m not a coach who rotates to please others or tries things I’m not convinced about. Finally, the third is the signals the players send to get into that starting spot. If all three components are present, then there will be rotation, but I’m not doing it just to try.”

Caio Henrique’s role

The shrewd tactician also discussed Caio Henrique’s evolving wide central defensive role within the team, highlighting the adaptability and understanding required to succeed in Pocognoli’s framework.

“First of all, Caio will not be here this weekend. As for his new position, it requires clarity from the staff on what is required but also intelligence and concentration from the player to assimilate. He did it for two positions in this system, which is very satisfying, and it’s the same for Jordan. When I said last week that this system would allow some people to apply for several positions on the field, that’s the reality. So they have everything to gain by adapting to this system to have more chances to play,” explained Pocognoli.

© AS Monaco

Biereth’s struggles

Switching the focus to Mika Biereth’s situation, who’s struggled to recapture his blistering form from the end of last season, the ASM boss stressed the importance of perspective and support, framing the striker’s challenges as part of a broader team effort and him needing to regain his confidence.

“The most important thing is not to make it an isolated issue. One of the big points discussed in recent weeks was the clean sheet, which we achieved in a very short period of time. Mika had a problem with his efficiency, but that was before I arrived. Now he has a new book to write, a new page to open, and Kevin Mirallas will certainly be part of that chapter. He will help him a lot, because he has the experience of a striker who has experienced moments of doubt in his career,” he told the media.

“Things will gradually return. He also carries the burden of having scored a lot of goals in his first year here, so confirming that is a new process, but his confidence will return. He has the range to play alone up front. Where he performs best is as a fox in the box, in small spaces. Now, he also looks for depth, and he can also do it with two strikers.”

© AS Monaco

Defend from the front

Last on the docket was the defensive work of the attackers, which is something Pocognoli considers fundamental to the team’s overall identity and balance. “This is essential, because I think that pressing isn’t just about showing a certain dynamic. The goal of good collective pressing is to be able to recover the ball quickly and take advantage of it as soon as you recover it. You have to find the right balance between the energy expended in pressing and using the ball well when you recover it. That’s why I attach a lot of importance to technical qualities and tactical discipline on the pitch to always be close to the ball. It’s something I believe in enormously, and the players have bought into it,” acknowledged the 39-year-old.

© AS Monaco

Toulouse time

As the campaign enters its latest decisive stretch, Monaco will be hoping to return to the winners’ list and keep building momentum under their new manager. Winning in Toulouse would be the perfect way to kickstart Pocognoli’s largely positive opening to life at the Principality club.