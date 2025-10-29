Preview: Pocognoli’s AS Monaco gunning for back-to-back wins when they take on Nantes

On the eve of AS Monaco’s trip to Nantes for the 10th round of Ligue 1, coach Sébastien Pocognoli spoke at the pre-match press conference, determined to secure a second consecutive victory after they defeated Toulouse last weekend.

First on the list was Pocognoli discussing the condition of many of Monaco’s injured key players, with him stating: “In all transparency, we need to see today’s session and do a final test on some question marks, like Caio Henrique. However, there are no major injuries to report after Toulouse. Yesterday, we were only two days away from the last match, so we need to see the results of this last session. [On Denis Zakaria] There is a deadline, but we’re not looking at the short term. We hope to have more concrete results before the international break to use it as a launching pad to attack the last part of the year with him. Lamine Camara, for his part, is not yet integrated into the squad.”

Pogba

When asked about Paul Pogba’s recovery and expected return, the coach had an encouraging update on the 2018 World Cup winner.

“Paul is closer to a return than Denis, even if his absence was much longer. I said that this week would serve to answer some more questions, and every day is in this process. For the moment, it’s going well. I expect in the short term to be able to see him back in the squad. When he returns, we will have to put a process together to judge him on the player he is now. The Paul of Manchester United or of his first era at Juventus dates back several years now,” he explained.

“Every player evolves according to his age and his experiences, so we will have to judge him with all his baggage and also his age. From what I see, he still has the technique that we know. The rhythm of the matches will then give us indications in relation to all these questions. It will be in any case my role to try to make him follow this pattern to try to stimulate all his qualities and his potential. It’s the same for every player, but it’s different for him. I hope to bring out the most of what he has to give us.”

Away form

Next on the agenda was Monaco’s road struggles, as Pocognoli touched on points like mindset and how tough it is to reign supreme away from home.

“Again, it’s very difficult for me to judge because these are results that were achieved before my arrival. From experience, I’m speaking more generally, it’s a very special state of mind to have away matches and to go there thinking that these are perhaps the most difficult matches of a season,” he told the media.

“If we take the trip to Angers as an example, we have more qualities on paper, but it is perhaps one of the most difficult because of the team’s ranking and this feeling of having nothing to lose. It will certainly be the same for all the away matches where we are expected [to win] because we are a big club. We must be aware of this, and that is what I try to instil in the players. In Angers, we played a decent match and the players gave their all in attitude and mentality.”

Offensive animation

When talking about his tactical approach, offensive system and how he plans to manage the squad, Pocognoli offered some terrific insight into his adaptable style and his early impressions of the players since arriving at the club.

“My playing system is flexible. If we follow what I did at Union Saint-Gilloise, we first started in a 3-5-2 then in a 3-4-3 with two number 10s or two strikers staggered across the pitch. We also played in a diamond formation, so we animated it in all ways, both offensively and defensively, depending on the importance of the matches. It is therefore entirely possible to play with two strikers. But once again, all of this is decided in relation to what I see on the pitch, the qualities of the players and their complementarity,” commented the Belgian.

“Regarding the hierarchy, I have just arrived, and the idea was to know what each player could bring and improve in the future. So it is too early to talk about it because I still believe that Mika, Balo and George will have a big role. In any case, there is no reason for them to doubt because they have each had their moment to play; this will still be the case this week and the one to come. Let them simply play with confidence because I have full confidence in them. We also doubted our defence, we are now responding. There are good things individually, and I think that our attackers have also shown us positive things since my arrival.”

Finding the right balance

On rotating his side and balancing physical demands with continuity, Pocognoli spelt out how he plans to handle all this, insisting: “Continuity is very difficult to maintain because I’ve just arrived. The process was to see everyone in all three matches while maintaining a logical approach. During these ten days, everyone played, except for Lucas Michal, who was returning from the U20 World Cup, and Paris Brunner, who deserved to have minutes. Everyone was therefore incorporated; for example, this is why George and Pape came on against Toulouse. This is influenced by the strengths present, injuries, returns and physicality.

“I can’t field the same team three times in the same week. Seeing all my players will give me answers for the future. We also have to try as much as possible to combine continuity, game plan and physicality. Once we have a solid team that is physically equipped to play every three days, we will keep a core in the starting XI that will vary depending on the opponent.”

He then added this on finding the right intensity in training: “It’s necessary because if I put an intensity into training that doesn’t match what I demand in a match, I won’t be credible for my players. I try to find the right balance because I don’t want to see them tired during matches. That’s why preparation is important at the start of the season to put these foundations and this DNA into the players’ heads. We’ll try to fill in other ways and as quickly as possible.”

Implementation of his ideas

Reflecting on the team’s progress and performance, Pocognoli highlighted the players’ commitment, defensive structure and the early signs of improvement on the pitch.

“For me, it’s already clear. Then there’s a scale of what we see and how it will increase, but I think it’s already visible through the self-sacrifice of the players on the pitch and the structure. In our last two games, the goalkeeper was voted man of the match, which means we were able to create in such a short space of time. We’ve also gained in solidity thanks to a good structure. I see players working hard to maintain it,” noted Pocognoli.

“So it’s positive, even if there’s huge room for improvement. Right now, we’re playing every three days, so we don’t have much time to work, but I’m using the matches to get as many answers as possible. When the injured players return, we’ll have a second challenge to incorporate them into the dynamic. I hope we can quickly see this at all levels, but we still need time.

“There are three actions that stand out to me. First, the goal was scored against Angers because it came from a collective pressure towards a transition. We certainly had a lot of moments with the ball against Tottenham, where if we analysed the structure, it was very clear and perfectly executed in the game plan. In that same match, there was also Mohammed’s defensive return with Krépin. Beyond what it represents, it shows a great desire to work for his teammates.

“Finally, against Toulouse, I think Ansu did a great defensive job from 80 metres, which shows that creative players want to work for the team. We also managed to score from a set piece that we worked on in training. These are all things that give me satisfaction, and I certainly see more than you because I know what we’re trying to put in place.”

Nantes

Looking ahead to the threat of Nantes, Pocognoli assessed the challenge posed by Les Canaris as he talked about their approach, individual quality and what Monaco can expect.

“It’s a good team with a new coach, Luis Castro, who advocates a fairly positive style of football. He certainly plays a direct game, but he doesn’t hesitate to ask his players to bring the ball out. Playing in Nantes isn’t the easiest trip, and the players are aware of that. If we play to our strengths, we have every chance. There’s also a lot of individual quality up front; it’ll be a very intense match. We’ve analysed them well, and we’ll try to counter them,” acknowledged the 39-year-old.

“I also know that it’s a popular club with a great history and a great institution, which is trying to get back to where it deserves to be, that is to say, at the top of French football. They play in a stadium with many supporters and a good atmosphere. I’m looking forward to being there tomorrow because it’s one of the best away games in Ligue 1. That’s also why I came.”

Go time

With all eyes on this upcoming test, Pocognoli’s Monaco are eager to secure back-to-back victories for the first time in nearly two months to keep building momentum and confidence in their quest to climb the Ligue 1 table.