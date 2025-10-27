Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s vital victory over Toulouse

AS Monaco ended their five-game winless run by defeating Toulouse 1-0 at the Stade Louis-II courtesy of Mohammed Salisu’s early header.

Following this quality result and performance, where ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (3.08 to 0.68), big chances created (6 to 0), total shots (14 to 10), shots on target (5 to 2), shots inside the box (13 to 7) and overall duels won (66 to 63), this offers an opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this clash, which also marked Sébastien Pocognoli’s first win as ASM manager.

Another clean sheet

Having struggled immensely to shut out opponents, Monaco deserves immense credit for keeping a second straight clean sheet after they kept Tottenham Hotspur scoreless in the Champions League.

Organised, focused and remaining concentrated, there was much to like about how they produced a collectively strong defensive display to nullify Toulouse.

Dealing coherently with the Toulouse threat, the ASM backline held their own well for the most part to limit their foes to very few clear opportunities.

© AS Monaco

Handling marking assignments smartly, pressing well as a unit and supporting one another diligently – these were extra upsides attached to their stopping output.

“First of all, on the defensive side, we got the clean sheet we’d been waiting for for weeks. In Angers, we were five minutes away from getting it, but we conceded several chances, and that wasn’t the case today. In terms of chances, I only see Krépin’s fantastic comeback to prevent a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It’s an action that stems from a desire to give for the team,” Pocognoli reflected.

© AS Monaco

“A clean sheet is much harder to achieve than a goal because it requires a collective mindset. Offensively, we were dangerous in between the lines and on the wings, in transition, and through counterpressing. So that’s satisfying; we need to build on it for the next matches.”

Indeed, the fact Monaco restricted Toulouse to just two shots on target, zero big chances created and an open play expected goals reading of just 0.46 served as a testament to their stopping effectiveness.

© AS Monaco

Ouattara shines

Making his fifth consecutive start, Kassoum Ouattara was a serious force to be reckoned with from his left wing-back station vs Toulouse.

A constant thorn in the side of Les Violets, with his relentless running power, powerful ball-carrying and brilliant deliveries proving especially dangerous.

© AS Monaco

Sending in a perfectly weighted cross to assist Salisu’s goal, this illustrated his quality in possession in a match where he could have had two more if Folarin Balogun had converted his openings.

His movement down the flank was just as vital, for he took full advantage of the space available out wide, which was plentiful with Ansu Fati playing centrally, to provide width and depth to Monaco’s offensive passages with his marauding surges. Stretching the Toulouse defence horizontally and vertically, he was a fantastic outlet for Pocognoli’s men to add some real thrust and dynamism going forward.

Ouattara’s heat map from Sofascore

Operating with purpose and intensity, Ouattara’s impact was plain to see. In the second half, he assumed greater defensive responsibilities and handled them comfortably as well on a night that he almost capped off with a goal, but his thunderous strike hit the post.

Confident on the ball, robust in the challenge and fearless in his attacking intent, the 20-year-old certainly demonstrated why he’s rapidly becoming one of Ligue 1’s most exciting youngsters.

Salisu excels

While his brilliantly taken headed goal rightfully drew the headlines, where Salisu showed greater desire than anyone else to attack the ball, overpowering Mark McKenzie to finish, there was much more to admire about his showing than just this statement contribution.

A real wall at the back in the heart of ASM’s back three, there was no doubting what an integral figure he was towards ASM securing a clean sheet. Such an imposing physical presence and dominant in his aerial duels and ground confrontations, his no-nonsense approach worked a treat, as he chimed in with several key interventions.

© AS Monaco

Relishing getting touchtight to apply pressure when adversaries dropped deep with their back to goal, this elevated his influence as well.

By the numbers, his 12 clearances, eight completed headers, two tackles, two interceptions and one block further highlighted what a tremendous body of work he put in.

“I fully listen to what the coach tells me and wants from me, and then I apply his instructions. The start of the season was a bit difficult because I didn’t play much. It’s been quite complicated mentally since February, but I couldn’t give up because everything can change very quickly in football. So I tried to focus during training, even if I’m not playing, so that the team performs well. And now, my time has come,” Salisu explained.

Building admirably on his determined performance vs Tottenham, the Ghanaian defender once again underlined what he brings to the table to his new coach.