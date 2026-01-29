Champions League: AS Monaco show solidarity and determination to progress after draw vs Juventus

AS Monaco secured a draw vs Juventus that had the flavour of a victory. Under the eyes of Prince Albert II and AS Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Monaco players produced a united performance against Juventus (0-0) to qualify for the playoffs in 21st place with 10 points. The Red and Whites will now face the reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United in the next stage.

Tense start to the match

Before kick-off, some of the Monaco supporters expressed their discontent, in a particular context surrounding the club. On the pitch, the Monégasques were determined to improve on their display from the previous week in Madrid. From the first whistle, they attacked aggressively, and Maghnes Akliouche came close to scoring following a poor restart by Mattia Perin – a golden chance that could have set the tone of the game.

Needing only a draw to qualify, Sébastien Pocognoli opted for a five-man defensive system, with Denis Zakaria repositioned in central defence alongside Jordan Teze and Thilo Kehrer. An organisation that quickly bore fruit, with the Swiss being imperial in the duels, especially against Loïs Openda.

Domination not rewarded

The Monégasques multiplied their attacking initiatives in the first half. On the quarter-hour mark, Folarin Balogun thought he had opened the scoring, but his goal was disallowed for a push on Pierre Kalulu (14′). ASM’s high pressing continually put Juve in difficulty, while Vanderson had two attempts well saved by Perin (32′, 38′).

The only threat for Monaco came from former Lens player Openda, whose shot across goal grazed Philipp Köhn’s left post (40′). At the break, with this draw and the results of the other matches, ASM provisionally occupied the last qualifying spot.

Second half under control

After the interval, Luciano Spalletti launched the young Turk Kenan Yildiz to try to get a direct qualification for the top eight. But it was Monaco who continued to be dangerous. Caio Henrique fired off a volley that was caught by Perin (53′), before Lamine Camara wasn’t far off from a free kick (69′).

The Monégasque pressure persisted with an attempt from Folarin Balogun (72′), then a curling effort from Vanderson (79′) and a free-kick from Teze (82′), all without success.

Suspenseful end to the match

Faced with an Old Lady team that had won 11 of its last 14 games, Pocognoli decided to bring in defensive reinforcements, Aladji Bamba (78′) and Kassoum Ouattara (89′), to come and help their teammates. The Monégasques managed to contain the Turin assaults, who did not have a single shot on net despite a final scare.

Edon Zhegrova sent shivers down the spine of the 10,500 spectators at the Stade Louis-II with a last attempt, but his strike was off target (93′). After four minutes of stoppage time, ASM validated their qualification for the Champions League playoffs for the second year in a row.

Pocognoli: “Denis had his best game of the season”

In a press conference, the coach explained his tactical choice to play Zakaria in central defence. “Given Juventus’ speed, we had to solidify while remaining ambitious. It’s a system that I know well and that I appreciate,” asserted the ASM boss.

He then praised the Swiss star’s showing, stating: “Denis delivered his best game of the season, both in terms of his physical impact and his leadership.”

Pocognoli also shone the spotlight on the performance of the new African champion, Camara, who delivered an outstanding shift despite suffering from a migraine. “He played an exceptional match in terms of tactical intelligence. He played soberly and intelligently,” reflected the Monaco manager.

The Belgian did not hide his satisfaction afterwards, insisting: “We are very happy. It feels good in a somewhat grey period for the players, the staff and the fans. Today, we fought with our guts and our hearts. The qualification is deserved.”

Regarding the playoffs, where ASM will face PSG or Newcastle, the coach remained pragmatic. “I have no preference. We have achieved a goal, and if we can try to dream a little further, we will do it,” he told the media.

This solid outing allows Monaco to continue their European adventure. The Red and Whites will know their future opponent on Friday during the draw at 12:30 p.m. But before the play-offs, Ligue 1 returns on Saturday at the Louis-II, and Monaco will have to win against Rennes to keep their hopes alive of reliving European emotions next year.