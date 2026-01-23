Julia Jakonda: painting energy, harmony, and the art of inner momentum

In today’s contemporary art landscape, few works transcend decoration to truly transform the spaces they inhabit. Julia Jakonda’s paintings belong to this rare category. They do not merely complement an interior — they shape its energy, influence its mood, and quietly redefine its presence.

Where art becomes atmosphere

Thoughtful, intuitive, and visually captivating, her art is created not for form alone, but for a state of being: harmony, clarity, and forward movement. Each canvas invites stillness and focus, offering an experience that is as emotional as it is aesthetic.

Based in Cannes and originally from Ukraine, Jakonda brings a distinctive multidisciplinary sensibility to her practice. Alongside her career as a visual artist, she is also a theatre and film actress — an experience that subtly informs her painterly language. Rhythm, silence, gesture, and emotional nuance flow through her compositions, lending them a cinematic depth and a quiet yet precise expressiveness.

The circle, the gesture, the material

Every work is created exclusively on a round canvas — a deliberate and symbolic choice. The circle suggests wholeness, continuity, and balance, eliminating sharp angles in favour of fluid movement and natural harmony. The result is both complete and dynamic, serene yet alive.

Jakonda’s technique resists categorisation. Oil and acrylic paints merge with markers, pencils, crayons, and specialised graphic tools, building intricate layers of texture and depth. These surfaces reveal themselves gradually, encouraging the viewer to return again and again, discovering new details with time.

The process itself is slow and meticulous: each piece requires between two and six months of concentrated work. Nothing is rushed, nothing repeated. Every painting is entirely unique — impossible to replicate, technically or conceptually.

Art for collectors of meaning

Energy lies at the heart of the artist’s philosophy. Jakonda paints only in a state of calm focus and emotional clarity, ensuring that each work carries a sense of balance and quiet strength. Within an interior, her paintings do more than exist visually — they cultivate an atmosphere of confidence, intention, and harmony.

Subtle symbols and signs operate beneath the surface, gently guiding perception rather than demanding interpretation. This is art for those who value depth over spectacle, for collectors who seek resonance as much as beauty.

Among her recent works, Years of Ambivalence (2025), an 80-centimetre circular canvas featuring the powerful figure of a horse, embodies movement, resilience, and decisive progress — a reflection of transformation and forward momentum in both life and business.

Julia Jakonda’s paintings naturally find their place in refined residences, private collections, and curated spaces where art is not an accessory, but an extension of one’s inner world.

Her works are currently on view at Espace 22 Gallery in Monaco from January 8 to January 31.

Contact the artist directly via email juliajakonda@gmail.com or Instagram