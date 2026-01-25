Ligue 1: Dominant AS Monaco held to a draw by Le Havre

Still searching for confidence and results in 2026, AS Monaco failed to get back to winning ways at the Stade Océane.

Under the eyes of president Dmitry Rybolovlev, Monaco regained a semblance of defensive solidity in Le Havre. After their heavy defeat in Madrid, Sébastien Pocognoli’s men had to react and managed to reassure themselves defensively.

Against a Le Havre team that were unbeaten this year, the Red and Whites were held to a draw by an organised and disciplined team (0-0). If this clean sheet allowed ASM to stop the defensive bleeding, it came with new concerns, with two additional injuries in central defence.

A choppy first half

For this match, Pocognoli opted for a 4-2-2-2 system, with George Ilenikhena notably starting and Lamine Camara returning, who had just been crowned African champion. After an early attempt by Rassoul Ndiaye (2′), Maghnes Akliouche (8′) and Folarin Balogun (29′) both had chances without really worrying Lionel Mpassi.

The first blow for the Monégasque side came in the 25th minute. Following a duel with Mbwana Samatta, Wout Faes twisted his ankle. The Belgian was forced to make way for Eric Dier, and the crisis continued.

L'hécatombe continue pour l'@AS_Monaco 🚑



A peine arrivé au club, Wout Faes se blesse à son tour et doit laisser ses partenaires 🤕#HACASM pic.twitter.com/atTZbJ9cRW — L1+ (@ligue1plus) January 24, 2026

ASM were still threatening at the end of the opening half. Very active on the right side, Kassoum Ouattara created a great opportunity (35′). Two minutes later, the Principality outfit thought they had won a penalty after Ilenikhena fell in the box, but the attacker was flagged offside. The Nigerian was dangerous again shortly before the break, with a header that grazed Mpassi’s post (41′). Despite their territorial domination, the score remained tied at the interval.

© AS Monaco

Solid second half not rewarded

As at the beginning of the second stanza, Le Havre lit the first fuses. With his back to goal, Loïc Négo saw his effort go over the bar (48′). Camara responded with a long-range blast, but his strike went wide (54′).

Faced with a Le Havre team that has had the lowest effective playing time in the league this season, the Monegasques were present in terms of impact and commitment. They circulated the ball well, but clear chances were rare due to a lack of accuracy and incision.

Further defensive injury woes

As if one misfortune wasn’t enough, Dier, who came on in the first half, had to leave his teammates with an injury (71′). The versatile Jordan Teze replaced him, and the Monégasques kept striving. Captain Denis Zakaria came face to face with Mpassi, but his shot was off target (73′), while Fati and Balogun were free in the area. The American then tried his luck with a beautiful shot that the Le Havre goalkeeper diverted (78′).

Quelle occasion pour Monaco 😱



Ansu Fati a certainement raison d'être très mécontent… #HACASM pic.twitter.com/rE8YG3Z05k — L1+ (@ligue1plus) January 24, 2026

Until then, Monaco were not very worried but came close to being penalised at the end of the game. From a corner, Noam Obougou deflected the ball with his head at the near post and forced Vanderson to make a spectacular acrobatic clearance on his line to save his team (0-0, 81′). In the closing stages, ASM pushed but failed to find a winner.

Pocognoli and Zakaria call for a surge

Questioned by the broadcaster at the final whistle after having been alone on his bench for long minutes at the end of the match, Pocognoli praised the state of mind of his players, stating: “In the state of mind, yes, I think they fought until the last minute.”

The Monégasque coach also spoke about the offensive shortcomings encountered by his team. “What was lacking today was really confidence in the opponent’s box. We didn’t believe in it enough,” he explained.

An observation shared by Zakaria, insisting: “It’s a lot in the mind that plays a role. We’re in a very disappointing season for us, we’re not where we’d like to be.”

The Swiss midfielder nevertheless refused to give up and called for a collective reaction. “Now, it’s the mind that will play, be dogs on the pitch and give everything for the shirt,” he asserted.

As for the squad, the weeks follow one another and look the same. Pocognoli was not overly hopeful for his two central defenders. “I think we will still lose them until at least next weekend,” he told the media.

Massive match awaits

A situation that further complicates the preparation for the crucial match vs Juventus on Wednesday at the Stade Louis-II. However, one point will be enough for Monaco to validate their qualification for the Champions League playoffs. Les Monégasques will have to rely on this form of newfound solidity to hope to progress, which could restore some much-needed confidence and positivity.