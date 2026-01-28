Preview: AS Monaco faces decisive Champions League test vs Juventus

On the eve of their crucial Champions League clash against Italian giants Juventus, where AS Monaco need to avoid defeat to have any chance of progressing, head coach Sébastien Pocognoli attended the pre-match press conference to give his take on a host of topics.

Showdown

Well aware of what’s on the line, Pocognoli reiterated the importance of the encounter for Monaco’s Champions League qualification hopes.

“I see it as a very important match that can fulfil one of our season’s objectives, namely qualifying for the Champions League playoffs. I’m not thinking about the potential downsides, but rather the positive outcomes that can emerge from this match, and I hope we achieve our goal,” Pocognoli insisted.

© AS Monaco

“We know the standings and what we need to do. If we overthink things, we could be caught off guard, so I think we’ll play to our strengths, managing the game intelligently based on the results of the other matches. Nevertheless, the team is quite aware of the competition, and we’ll need to find the best way to manage the game effectively. Again, we need to focus on our game plan and what we want to implement, but we also need to be aware of what’s happening in the other matches. We know that a point would practically guarantee us qualification, so we have to play for it, boldly but thoughtfully.”

Le Havre reflections

Looking back at the Le Havre match after a turbulent week, Pocognoli pointed to the team’s collective effort as a key positive.

“It’s been a pretty hectic week considering the off-field situation. In any case, the team, from a collective standpoint and in terms of working together, delivered a performance that met expectations. The lads fought hard, and I think that’s the foundation we needed for tomorrow’s match. Obviously, we’ll need to combine other elements against Juve, but in terms of team spirit, we need to be present in every game, regardless of the circumstances. We could have expected a much better result, but for now, the most important thing is to stick together,” he asserted.

© AS Monaco

Form

Pocognoli then compared the trajectories of the two teams, acknowledging Monaco’s dip in form and that Juventus are in a good place, especially after defeating reigning Serie A champions Napoli last weekend.

“Throughout the season, aside from the championship-winning teams, each team has its own unique dynamics. For the past few weeks, even months, ours hasn’t been at its best, while Juventus’ has been much stronger. We know we’re facing a confident team, and we need to stick together during this difficult period. But tomorrow’s match could be the wake-up call and a turning point in the season, allowing us to get back on track. Honestly, there’s no better motivation than this kind of match, and it’s in our hands, so we have to do everything we can to make it happen,” he told the media.

© AS Monaco

“We all watched the match against Napoli, and what stood out was their excellent tactical control combined with a lot of individual talent, but above all, an intelligent and experienced team on the pitch. I don’t think we should draw parallels with our situation because it’s up to us to control their strengths collectively and believe in our own and our chances because we have plenty. And Juve will also have to adapt to our system.”

Approach

With recent injuries and squad changes in mind, Pocognoli gave some insight into Monaco’s preparation and approach.

“We’ll assess our strengths within the group, Juve’s qualities and also evaluate our current position in terms of points and develop the best possible game plan. We’ve already had to adapt a lot due to absences, as we did again in Le Havre, and this is a recurring issue due to the lack of stability in the squad and the different player profiles we have. But we’re always trying to find the best solution. The sooner we achieve consistency, the sooner we’ll regain mental stability and confidence among the players, allowing us to start matches with the connection we’ve built up over the weeks. Tomorrow, in any case, we’ll do what’s best to achieve our objective,” said the Belgian.

© AS Monaco

Spalletti

Upon being asked about taking on masterful manager Luciano Spalletti, Pocognoli was full of praise for the Italian tactician ahead of this huge fixture.

“Playing against an Italian team is something special for me. I remember last season we played against AS Roma in the Europa League with Union Saint-Gilloise. Tomorrow will also be special for me, especially since I’ll be facing a top European coach with a wealth of experience on the neighbouring side, compared to my status as a young coach,” expressed Pocognoli.

© AS Monaco

“But I think everyone starts somewhere, and Luciano Spalletti is an inspiration, just like other coaches. I met many of them last year in Europe, so it’s an added bonus for me and a great source of motivation, in addition to the satisfaction of being at this level and in this context. We’ll therefore approach the match with a lot of ambition but also with respect for the opposing coach, and I hope we’ll put on a good show for the viewers.”

Defensive worries

Last on the agenda was Pocognoli providing an update on Monaco’s defensive options and the efforts to find solutions despite the injuries.

“What’s certain is that we have fewer and fewer central defenders available. I think Jordan (Teze) can perform well in that position, in which he was partially trained in the Netherlands, because he can play in different positions. We’re waiting for Chris Mawissa to return and Wout (Faes) too, even if it will be a longer wait, and then Eric (Dier),” explained the ASM boss.

© AS Monaco

Game on

Under significant pressure after a run of difficult results and an ongoing injury crisis, Monaco will be ready to come out swinging and defy the odds as they look to secure their passage to the next stage of the Champions League.