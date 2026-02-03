In images: Prince Albert II visits Italy to honour his Grimaldi ancestors

Last weekend, the Sovereign made a historic trip to Piedmont and Liguria to celebrate the Italian towns that have been linked to his family since the Middle Ages.

Prince Albert II began his visit to Ceva at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, where Mayor Fabio Montinelli welcomed him in the presence of local authorities and residents. At the Teatro Marenco, Prince Albert II gave a speech before unveiling two plaques: one integrating Ceva into the network of Grimaldi Historic Sites in Monaco, the other commemorating his visit. An exchange of official gifts concluded the ceremony. The Sovereign then went to the town hall to sign the guest book, before enjoying a convivial moment with municipal officials and institutional representatives.

© Sarah STECK / Frédéric NEBINGER – Prince’s Palace

The link between the two territories dates back to 1503, when Sestarine Grimaldi, daughter of Lord Lambert of Monaco, married Charles Garessio, Marquis of Ceva. In 1528, the Ceva family adopted the surname Ceva-Grimaldi after joining the Genoese family.

© Sarah STECK / Frédéric NEBINGER – Prince’s Palace

© Sarah STECK / Frédéric NEBINGER – Prince’s Palace

Millesimo, birthplace of the Del Carretto ancestors

On Saturday morning, Prince Albert II continued his journey to Millesimo, where he was welcomed by Mayor Francesco Garofano. After symbolically crossing the Ponte della Gaietta, he visited the Napoleonic Museum before the official ceremony at the town hall, which featured speeches, the unveiling of commemorative plaques and an exchange of gifts, in the presence of the local population.

© Sarah STECK / Frédéric NEBINGER – Prince’s Palace

Between the 13th and 15th centuries, several generations of the Grimaldi family married into the Del Carretto family, who controlled Millesimo. These unions make the Del Carrettos direct ancestors of the Prince.