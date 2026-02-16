In pictures: Princess Caroline captivated by Poussin’s dramatic landscapes in Monaco

The exhibition compares the works of Nicolas Poussin, the first painter to take a lyrical interest in nature © Communication Department - Manuel Vitali

On Thursday 12 February, Princess Caroline visited Villa Paloma to see the new exhibition at Monaco’s New National Museum, which runs until 25 May 2026.

Princess Caroline made the trip to visit the new exhibition ‘The Feeling of Nature. Contemporary Art in the Mirror of Poussin’ at Villa Paloma. She was accompanied by Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State, and Björn Dahlström, Director of the NMNM. Princess Caroline toured the different floors of the museum, where classical works and contemporary creations complement each other.

Björn Dahlström welcomes Princess Caroline to Villa Paloma © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

The exhibition is divided into six thematic sections © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Poussin versus contemporary art

The exhibition questions the permanence of the ‘Sentiment of Nature’ initiated by Nicolas Poussin (1594-1665). The French painter was the first to take an interest in Nature itself, with a lyricism that grew throughout his career. This tradition influenced subsequent generations, from Gaspard Dughet to Claude-Joseph Vernet.

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco poses a topical question: at a time when ecological anxiety dominates our societies, are there still artists who depict nature with poetry? On each floor of the Villa Paloma, classical paintings interact with contemporary sculptures, installations, photographs, videos and films.

The exhibition brings together major contemporary artists © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

The exhibition is divided into six sections: storms and nights, forests and gardens, seascapes and waterfalls, deserts and volcanoes, hills and mountains, flowers and butterflies. These themes explore what in ancient times were known as miracula naturae, the wonders of nature.

The exhibition focuses on a Franco-Italian dialogue in homage to Poussin, who spent most of his career in Rome.

Major contemporary artists

Among the artists featured are Nan Goldin, Andreas Gursky, Giuseppe Penone, Claudio Parmiggiani and Ange Leccia. The exhibition also brings together Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Thomas Demand, Gustave Doré, Mario Merz, Sarah Moon and Giulio Paolini.

The exhibition is on display at Villa Paloma until 25 May 2026.