Ligue 1: AS Monaco and OGC Nice draw in the derby

For this 110th Côte d’Azur derby, which was low on clear chances, neither team managed to make the difference.

Two teams experiencing contrasting seasons met at the Allianz Riviera, in a clash where AS Monaco and OGC Nice cancelled each other out over 90 minutes.

Defensively solid, the Monégasquess generated several chances to break the deadlock but fell just short in the final action. The 0-0 draw still allowed ASM to record a third consecutive league clean sheet, the first time they’ve done so since April 2024.

An explosive start that cooled down quickly

For this derby, Sébastien Pocognoli had opted for a 3-4-2-1 with Simon Adingra starting for the first time, playing on the left. Aladji Bamba also returned to the line-up in midfield alongside Lamine Camara, while captain Denis Zakaria was again replaced in central defence.

The match started under tense conditions, as some Monégasque supporters had expressed their discontent on Saturday at the Performance Centre.

Folarin Balogun almost eased the situation from the opening, as the American striker struck the crossbar after a fine pass from Camara, with Maxime Dupé beaten (3’).

Two minutes later, it was the Aiglons who broke into the Monégasques box for the first time. The ball bounced off Thilo Kehrer’s hand, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. After consulting the VAR, the decision was changed (0-0, 5′).

Monaco dominant but inaccurate

In the aftermath, Nice won many corners (seven in the first half), without really putting the Monaco backline in great danger. Dante (10′) and then Ali Abdi (16′) troubled Philipp Köhn with a header but couldn’t beat the ASM keeper’s defences.

Balogun once again put Dupé under threat after a beautiful shot across goal (31′), only for the Nice goalkeeper to make a smart stop. The former Monégasque, Sofiane Diop, replied with a shot wide of the target (33’). At the break, a goalless draw between the two sides felt a fair reflection of proceedings (0-0).

After the interval, the pattern of the first half continued, with ASM jumping out of the blocks, as Aleksandr Golovin tried his luck with a brilliant half-volley, but an impeccable Dupé rose to the occasion again (47’).

Kehrer saves his team

Following a noticeable drop in intensity, the match sprang back to life just after the hour mark. Köhn denied Elye Wahi one-on-one (71’), but the Swiss goalkeeper’s poor restart immediately put his side in danger. Diop found himself facing an empty net from the edge of the box, only for Kehrer to produce a miraculous goal-line clearance to save his team.

Le – presque – but gag 🫠



L'AS Monaco a le don de se mettre dans des situations si périlleuses !

Meanwhile, Pocognoli had replaced the below-par Golovin with Caio Henrique. The Brazilian delivered a wicked free kick onto the head of Zakaria, but it came to nothing (67’). The Belgian coach then committed his offensive resources, making a triple substitution by introducing Vanderson, Mamadou Coulibaly and Mika Biereth (76’).

An ending without success

The last minutes were marked by multiple chances on both sides. Wahi fired off another effort that was caught by Köhn (81′). On the Monégasque side, the lack of precision continued, which was underlined by a poorly handled three-on-one situation from which Balogun should have scored (85’).

Despite the rivalry, Monégasque fans joined in the traditional 86th-minute tribute at the Allianz Riviera, unfurling a message in memory of the victims of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais, 10 years later.

Le beau message du parcage monégasque à la 86’ minute du derby #ASM #ASMOGCN pic.twitter.com/4fwRONAGhO — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) February 8, 2026

Pocognoli: “There was room to win”

In the press conference, Pocognoli gave a measured analysis of his team’s performance. “The draw is logical, but there was room to win,” admitted the ASM coach, highlighting the lack of offensive efficiency of his players. “We have to reward ourselves by being good in front of goal. We have a lot of trouble creating really concrete chances,” he added.

Pocognoli also praised the defensive solidity of his team, thanks in particular to the presence of Zakaria in central defence. “If we have been so solid defensively for the last five games, Zakaria is largely the reason,” he said in a game where the Swiss captain contained Wahi superbly throughout the match.

Asked about the results of these nine games played since the beginning of January, Pocognoli provided an insightful response.

“It’s difficult to draw conclusions at this point in the season. There are many factors to consider: mentality, performance, defensive and offensive balance, injuries and energy levels. What I can say is that the players are fighting hard despite a very small squad. We qualified for the Champions League and were eliminated from the Coupe de France, but with the injuries, it wasn’t possible to compete on three fronts,” the 38-year-old explained.

“Now, we need to refocus on the league, keep working, gradually climb back up the table and seize the Champions League opportunity to build something positive and perhaps unexpected. But in any case, we have to believe and remain ambitious.”

Having qualified for the Champions League playoffs but been eliminated from the Coupe de France following their defeat in Strasbourg, the Red and Whites will now turn their full attention to the league and their upcoming European double-header against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite their derby dominance, Monaco will need to sharpen their attacking output to confirm their revival after the impressive victory over Stade Rennais. Currently ninth in the standings, the Red and Whites will host FC Nantes next Friday at the Stade Louis-II (9:05 p.m.), ready to get back to winning ways.