In brief

Mamadou Coulibaly joins AS Monaco Kids Tour as 100 young fans gather in Roquebrune-Cap-Marti

By Loïc Savaresse
Published on 13 February 2026
kids-tour-as-monaco-roquebrune-mamadou-coulibaly-sourires
The autograph session with Mamadou Coulibaly lasted over an hour © AS Monaco
The 15th stop on the Monaco club’s travelling tour transformed the Décazes stadium into a party venue for the town’s young supporters.

On Wednesday 11 February, the Décazes stadium in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin welcomed the AS Monaco Kids Tour caravan for the third time in four seasons. More than a hundred children, mainly members of AS Roquebrune-Cap-Martin but also from the school and the municipal leisure centre, enjoyed this festive afternoon in the presence of first-team player Mamadou Coulibaly.

An afternoon of sharing

From 1.30pm to 5.30pm, the children enjoyed a varied programme of free activities: a one-hour autograph session with the midfielder, a meeting with the mascot Bouba, a giant target accuracy competition, a quiz on the history of the club, XXL table football and FC 26 games on Playstation 5. AS Monaco had planned numerous prizes, including a signed Mamadou Coulibaly jersey.

Giant table football game for young ASRCM members © AS Monaco
The mascot Boubza was of course present © AS Monaco
Patrick Cesari, mayor of the town, praised the initiative in a press release: ‘Many of our residents are true supporters of the Club. It is a real pleasure to welcome a player trained at the Academy, who can inspire the young people here today and show them what can be achieved by following your dreams.

The ÜNSEME programme in action

This third visit to Roquebrune-Cap-Martin illustrates the strong ties between AS Monaco and the town, which is a member of the ÜNSEME programme. On this occasion, Mamadou Coulibaly symbolically presented a jersey emblazoned with ‘Roquebrune-Cap-Martin’ and signed by the first team to Mayor Patrick Cesari and ASRCM President Grégory Gottardo.

kids-tour-as-monaco-roquebrune-mamadou-coulibaly-officiels
© AS Monaco

The player, who trained at the Academy, said in a statement: ‘For me, it’s important to meet the young supporters who always support us, match after match. Their support means a lot, and taking the time to talk to them is a way of thanking them.’

The Kids Tour will continue with its traditional tour of ski resorts during the February holidays: Auron on 18 February, Limone on 21 February, Val d’Allos on 22 February, Isola 2000 on 25 February and Valberg on 27 February.

