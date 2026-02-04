Why did AS Monaco dedicate Rennes match to the Flavien Foundation?

The Principality’s club turned its resounding victory over Stade Rennais (4-0) into support for the Flavien Foundation, ahead of International Cancer Day.

On Saturday 31 January, the Stade Louis-II went beyond the realm of football. AS Monaco combined sporting performance with a commitment to solidarity. As part of its AS Monacœur programme, the red and white club dedicated its entire match against Rennes to the Flavien Foundation and to raising awareness of paediatric cancers.

Charity jerseys up for auction

For the occasion, the players wore special jerseys emblazoned with the Flavien Foundation logo. Fifteen of these worn and autographed jerseys are now up for auction until 15 February on the BiddingSport platform.

© AS Monaco

Among the items available are the jerseys of goal scorers Mamadou Coulibaly and Stanis Idumbo, captain Denis Zakaria, as well as those of Aleksandr Golovin, Thilo Kehrer and Vanderson. All proceeds will be donated to the Monegasque association.

An exceptional evening for Naël

In addition to the charity event, the club offered an enchanting experience to Naël, a 9-year-old supporter supported by the Foundation. The boy got a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, greeted the players as they arrived and watched the warm-up from the sidelines with Christian Mawissa. He then watched Monaco’s goal fest from the VIP lounge, with his family by his side.

Naël got to spend a long time with his favourite players © AS Monaco

AS Monaco supporters have been showing their support for the Flavien Foundation for many years © Ultras Monaco 1994

Before kick-off, Thiago Scuro, CEO of AS Monaco, symbolically presented a jersey to Denis Maccario, president of the Flavien Foundation, in the presence of the organisation’s volunteers who were invited to the match. Ultras Monaco 1994 also displayed banners in support of the Flavien Foundation, and awareness messages were broadcast on giant screens and LED panels throughout the evening.