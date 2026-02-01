Ligue 1: AS Monaco get back to winning ways in style against Rennes

In an evening marked by solidarity, AS Monaco won comfortably against Stade Rennais and returned to winning ways in the league, a first since the end of November.

This encounter at the Stade Louis-II had a meaning far beyond the pitch. The match was dedicated to the Flavien Foundation and the fight against paediatric cancers, as part of the AS Monacœur program. Under the eyes of AS Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev, who was present in the stands, the Red and Whites wore a special jersey bearing the foundation’s logo for the occasion, a symbol of the club’s strong commitment to the cause.

Before the fixture, emotion was also present on the forecourt of the stadium. Former Monegasque striker Valère Germain, recently retired, was honoured during a signing session before giving the fictitious kick-off of the match to the applause of the public.

On the pitch, dominating and enterprising, the Monegasques won by a wide margin (4-0) against a Rennes team without solutions. Ansu Fati, Maghnes Akliouche, Mamadou Coulibaly and Stanis Idumbo, who scored his first goal in a diagonal shirt, all found the net.

Solidity regained

The Red and Whites approached this match with confidence, following their qualification for the Champions League playoffs after the draw with Juventus a few days earlier. But the Bretons remained an opponent to be taken very seriously: they had inflicted a heavy defeat on Monaco in the first leg (4-1), for Paul Pogba’s first in the Monegasque jersey.

© AS Monaco

Faced with 5,500 supporters still on strike, Sébastien Pocognoli opted to renew his system with three central defenders by again bringing Denis Zakaria down to the back line. An organisation that had already paid off vs Juventus and which once again brought stability.

Fati starts a prolific match

From the first quarter of an hour, the Monegasques were on it by pressing high against Rennes, who were struggling. Captain Denis Zakaria lit the first fuse: his curling shot hit the post (16′).

Rennes tried to respond through Mahdi Camara, but his shot was well caught by Philipp Köhn (18′). ASM continued their pressure. Repositioned in central defence, the versatile Jordan Teze broke several lines with a precise pass to Folarin Balogun. The American turned and played in Fati, who perfectly crossed his right-footed shot past Samba (1-0, 33′). This was the seventh goal of the season for the Spaniard.

The Monegasques could even have doubled the lead just before half-time if Samba had not decided to pull off a magnificent save following a powerful shot from Balogun (45′).

© AS Monaco

Return from the locker room with a bang

At the restart, Akliouche replaced Fati, who had been injured, and did not take long to weigh in on the game. Habib Beye made a triple substitution to revive Rennes, but it was Monaco who continued to dictate the tempo.

After a nice combination with Aleksandr Golovin, Akliouche played in Kassoum Ouattara, whose shot was parried back onto the post. The ball came back to Golovin, who was unable to control it, but Akliouche, on the lookout, pushed the ball into the back of the net (2-0, 50′).

A minute later, Rennes reacted and thought they had reduced the score. Esteban Lepaul found the net, but his goal was disallowed after consulting the VAR for a prior offside by Mousa Tamari.

The Monegasques quickly regained their composure, and Coulibaly was launched in behind the defence by Mika Biereth. The midfielder trained at La Diagonale found himself alone against Brice Samba and opened his foot to beat him (3-0, 60′).

© AS Monaco

First goal for Idumbo

Despite some attempts from Breel Embolo, a former Monegasque, on the front of the Rennes attack, the Bretons never managed to really worry a solid and well-established Monegasque defence. The latter kept a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Monaco carried on pressing until the end. Already with an assist, Biereth delivered a pinpoint cross for Idumbo. The Belgian volleyed home and sent the ball into the back of the net for his first goal in Ligue 1 (4-0, 89′), completing a successful collective performance.

© AS Monaco

Pocognoli’s debrief

In the post-match press conference, manager Pocognoli praised the level of maturity shown by his group. “It’s important to have this kind of match where we combine defensive solidity with a significant number of goals,” he said, adding that this triumph reflects a gradual mental evolution.

The coach noted this clash was a fine reference point, stating: “We have already played better games with the ball at our feet, and we were even higher against Juventus. But overall, it was certainly the most accomplished match of the season.”

© AS Monaco

He also highlighted Biereth’s output, insisting: “He brought a physical impact and intensity that he must have in every match.” Before expressing his satisfaction for Idumbo, who was rewarded for his efforts.

Already looking to the future, Pocognoli remains focused. “This match puts us in a positive direction before the cup. Then, there will be a very good period with the Champions League. Step by step,” he told the media.

Push on

Having marked a night rich in symbolism by returning to winning ways in the league, it serves as an encouraging omen ahead of a pivotal February, with a Coupe de France trip to Strasbourg, the Côte d’Azur derby and a Champions League playoff showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.