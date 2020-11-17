













Since the beginning of a second national lockdown on 30 October, French airports have had to adapt to a series of new measures, including compulsory PCR tests for all passengers. To make life easier for travelers, Nice Airport has found an alternative.

Currently, the French government requires anyone taking a commercial flight to have a document certifying the necessity of their trip and a PCR test confirming that they do not carry the coronavirus.

To take the pressure off passengers, the Nice-Côte-d’Azur Airport now offers rapid Antigen tests. The tests, which are partially funded by the French state and the city of Nice, are offered in partnership with Air France and Alitalia.

“We want to offer passengers the best possible conditions to show them that they can trust us with their health and their trip.” Franck Goldnadel, president of the Airports of the Côte d’Azur

How to get a Covid-19 test at Nice airport:

Tests are available for passengers flying to Oversea French departments (with a layover in either Paris-Orly or Charles de Gaulle) and Rome.

They are also available to any passenger flying from Nice, on the condition that they submit an antigen test request.

Passengers must fill in a form on the airport website beforehand.

Passengers can get tested up to 90 minutes before their time of departure. Results are available within 30 minutes and are valid for 72h.

The testing center is open from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 2 pm. Outside of this time period, you can get an antigen test at the pharmacy in Terminal 2.

Keep in mind that antigen tests are not accepted in all countries. You must check if your destination country accepts your test result.

For more information, please visit Coronavirus: Your flights from Nice