











The new technology will monitor passenger flow in order to prevent clusters of people, which facilitate the spread of coronavirus.

Smart Flows is a technology that allows airports to monitor live passenger flow. The technology should be active in the Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport by December 2020. It is just the latest in a series of measures introduced by the airport to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Several airports, including those of Paris, Geneva and Hong Kong, have already adopted Smart Flows technologies.

Wifi-based technology

Smart Flows uses Wi-Fi raw logs to monitor passenger flow density, for instance at terminal gates. If the software registers any passenger clusters, it immediately alerts airport authorities. Passengers can also get live updates on the state of airport passenger traffic.

“Smart Flows is a very useful addition to the current range of tools and services in place to improve our passenger experience. We want to guarantee a smoother journey, ever shorter waiting times and a reinforced health protocol,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Côte d’Azur Airports Management Board.