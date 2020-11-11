











The Airport of Nice-Côte-d’Azur now offers antigen Covid-19 tests. Here’s how you can qualify for them.

In partnership with Air France and Alitalia, the Nice-Côte-D’Azur airport now offers rapid antigen coronavirus tests, funded by the French government. Done through a nose swab, antigen tests give results back in just 30 minutes.

How to get a Covid-19 test at Nice airport:

The testing center is open every day between 5 am and 1 pm. It is closed on Sundays.

Tests are available only for passengers flying to the following destinations: Oversea French departments (with a layover in either Paris-Orly or Charles de Gaulle) and Rome.

To qualify for a test, passengers must be flying with a partner airline.

Passengers must fill in a form on the airport website before.

Passengers must get tested between 4 hours and 90 minutes before their time of departure.

