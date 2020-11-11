The Airport of Nice-Côte-d’Azur now offers antigen Covid-19 tests. Here’s how you can qualify for them.
In partnership with Air France and Alitalia, the Nice-Côte-D’Azur airport now offers rapid antigen coronavirus tests, funded by the French government. Done through a nose swab, antigen tests give results back in just 30 minutes.
How to get a Covid-19 test at Nice airport:
- The testing center is open every day between 5 am and 1 pm. It is closed on Sundays.
- Tests are available only for passengers flying to the following destinations: Oversea French departments (with a layover in either Paris-Orly or Charles de Gaulle) and Rome.
- To qualify for a test, passengers must be flying with a partner airline.
- Passengers must fill in a form on the airport website before.
- Passengers must get tested between 4 hours and 90 minutes before their time of departure.
