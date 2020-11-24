











In full respect of health measures and with generous support from the Prince’s government, Monaco’s shops and restaurants are still open for business despite the fact that neighbouring France has been under lockdown since the beginning of November.

We went to meet some of local business owners to take stock of Monaco’s current situation. Between new clients from France who have found refuge in the Principality and regulars, overall small businesses are coping. And yet, as the absence of tourists takes a toll on revenues, one thing is certain: everyone is anxiously awaiting a return to normality.

>> READ ALSO: All you need to know about Monaco’s new measures to tackle the pandemic