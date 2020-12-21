











AS Monaco returned to the winners list with a much needed victory over a plucky Dijon.

Having lost three on the trot heading into this tough away clash, Niko Kovac’s side responded in the best possible way. Even if it wasn’t a free flowing display, Kovac was delighted to get all three points. “The most important thing was to win. I told my players before the match that Dijon was under pressure, and that we had to get a result. It may not have been our best game of the season, but we went for a positive result,” he noted afterwards.

“We have shown character. I congratulate them for their state of mind. We’ll take the three points.”

Putting in a strong collective effort on both sides of the ball, it was positive to see them press while remaining solid at the back plus create some quality moments going forward.

Making sure to praise his team for keeping a clean sheet, Kovac also cited the impressive work of his dynamic duo upfront in Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland, who combined beautifully for Monaco’s goal.

Outshining their foes in terms of Expected Goals (1.60 to 1.53), shots on targets (six to one), corners (six to two), crosses (21 to seven) and progressive passes completed (62 to 48), Monaco were good value for the win.

Moving up to seventh with the vital victory, Monaco will now look to keep up the momentum as they welcome Saint-Etienne to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.