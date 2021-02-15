











Beatrice Chepkoech made great strides in the Monaco Run this Sunday. Holding the 3000m steeplechase record, she now has a 5km world record (14 minutes and 43 seconds) to her name. Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei, current male 5k record holder, did not beat his time but still completed the run in an impressive 13 minutes 13 seconds.

Despite strong winds blowing through the Principality, the mixed 5k did not disappoint this weekend. As for records, all eyes were on Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei. However, it was Kenyan born Beatrice Chepkoech who stole the show. Cheptegei has clocked many records during his career, but for the 2021 edition of the Monaco Run he was not the one in the limelight. Crossing the line after 14 minutes and 43 seconds, Chepkoech set a new world record for the fastest female to run a mixed 5k.

No new records for Joshua Cheptegei

Holding world records in the 5000m, 10,000m and 5k road run, Joshua Cheptegei is used to standing on top of the podium. In fact, last August he set the 5000m record in Monaco during the 2020 Diamond League meeting Herculis. However, finishing in a time of 13 minutes and 13 seconds, just ahead of Kenyan runners Birgen (13 minutes and 17 seconds ) and Kiplanglat (13 minutes and 19 seconds), he did not make history this weekend.

Records set for several European countries

Other names also excelled on the track this weekend. During the 5k race, four men set national records. Dutch runner Richard Douman earnt a record for the Netherlands with a time of 13 minutes and 27 seconds, as did Samuel Fitwi, completing the run in 13 minutes 32 seconds for Germany. Crossing the line together after 13 minutes and 48 seconds, Andreas Vojta and Thijs Nijhuis brought home records for Austria and Denmark respectively. As for the women, Aude Clavier had success for France in the U23 category, with a record time of 16 minutes and 15 seconds.