











Formula 1 fans can now book their spot on the track as ticket sales for the three Grand Prix races, all taking place in Monaco throughout May, are on sale. What tickets are available and how much do they cost?

Despite the future still being shrouded in uncertainty, ticket sales for the Monaco Grand Prix are now live. Construction works for the races began last February and those hoping to get a glimpse of the action can finally purchase their tickets. Having had to cancel the 2020 edition, Monaco will be more than making up for this lost time, as the Principality will be hosting not one, but three motor races: the Grand Prix, Historic Grand Prix and the Monaco E-Prix.

As it stands, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) has yet to provide details about the safety measures that will be in place for the races. However, they have announced that seats will be allocated much later than usual. It has also been confirmed that, should the event be cancelled, tickets will be refunded.

A seat on the track, but at what cost?

Seeing the biggest names in F1 race right in front of your eyes comes at a cost. Anyone wanting to see the first day of the action can expect to pay between €70-€80, depending on the seat. Tickets to watch the race at Saint Devote corner have already sold out. Buying a ticket for Saturday 22 May would set you back around €300 to sit by the Casino, with views from Noghès corner costing around €150. For the final day of the Grand Prix, tickets are being sold for as much as €650. You can even book a VIP booth (€5,250 for two days) or purchase the Charles Leclerc Fan Pack, allowing you to spend two privileged moments with the driver for €800.

Tickets can be purchased on the event website or at the ACM official ticket office, 44 rue Grimaldi.

