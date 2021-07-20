











Looking for something to do between 20 and 26 July ? Look no further. From art exhibitions to plays, and a concert that will make you gasp “mamma mia”, Monaco Tribune has got you covered.

Exhibition on Artists’ jewelry, from Picasso to Jeff Koons

Diane Venet’s exceptional collection brings together over 180 pieces of jewelry designed by some of the biggest names of the 20th century, from Picasso, Jeff Koons and Roy Lichtenstein, to Keith Haring and Louise Bourgeois.

Discover the intriguing world of Diane Venet in the Espace Indigo at Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 8 pm until 29 august 2021. Entry costs 6 euros.

Flute and Harp Concert

On Tuesday 20 July at 7:30, the Church of St. Devote will host a classical and world music concert. The concert is organised by the Duo Köln, with Issam Garfi on the flute and Johana Solbes on the harp. This is a charity event and all proceedings will go to the Musicâme France Association.

Entry is free for children and costs 2 euros for adults. Donations are welcome. To book your ticket, please click here.

Tartuffe d’après Tartuffe d’après Tartuffe d’après Molière

In the mood for a French play? Tartuffe d’après Tartuffe d’après Tartuffe d’après Molière will be staged on Tuesday 20 July at 9.30pm at the Théâtre du Fort Antoine, on Avenue de la Quarantaine. The one-man show is an original work directed by and starring Guillaume Bailliart.

Tickets are free, but need to be reserved beforehand at the Théâtre Princesse Grace, 12 avenue d’Ostende.

Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra

The summer concerts of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (OPMC) are not to be missed. On Thursday 22 July, pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque will be performing alongside orchestra director Tomáš Netopil works by Francis Poulenc and Bedřich Smetana.

Tickets start at 20 euros and can be purchased on the website of the OPMC.

The show – A tribute to ABBA

To close the week with a bang, why not dance away the night to Abba’s most famous tunes? On Saturday 24 July, the Salle des Étoiles will be transformed into a dancefloor for the Fight Aids Monaco evening. Whether you want to relive the greatest hits of the Swedish group or celebrate the reopening of Monaco’s dancefloors after a year and a half of closure, the ABBA tribute band The Show will sure give you a night to remember. Doors open at 8pm and the concert starts at 10:30pm.

Tickets begin at 227 euros per person and can be purchased on the website of the SBM.