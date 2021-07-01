











An array of cacti and exotic plants are waiting to meet you in the Botanical Centre this summer. Watch out for their spikes though…

Whilst waiting for the Exotic Gardens to reopen in 2022, make the most of their Botanical Centre from the 1 July onwards. Members of the public can visit for free between 8.30am and 3.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday. However, as the weather gets warmer, there will be no guided tours in July, August or September.

Caring for cacti

Created in the 60s and attached to the Exotic Gardens, the greenhouses here are home to some pretty significant heritage, containing some of the world’s most important collections of cacti and succulents. In the Botanical Centre, there are 10,500 of some of the planet’s rarest and most threatened plants. Housing so many species requires a whole lot of space, so the Centre has a huge building made up of 900 m² of greenhouses and 1000 m² of other shelters all split over three levels.

>> READ ALSO: Monte-Carlo Société Bains de Mer reopens more venues this summer

Botanical Centre in Monaco’s Exotic Gardens 87, boulevard du Jardin Exotique Tel. (+377) 93 15 29 80 For more information, visit the Exotic Garden’s website