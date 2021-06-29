











From the Caribbean to Asia, Italy to the Riviera… your tastebuds are in for a treat this summer!

SBM have made more exciting announcements about their summer season. Bursting with flavours, from the return of old haunts to brand new popup restaurants, there is something for everyone!

Open throughout the summer until the 12 September 2021, the Crystal Bar, now known as the Crystal Lounge, will serve guests in the Jardin Excelsior. With gardens looking out over the sea, enjoy a wonderful evening sitting beneath the stars. Make sure to try out some of their cocktails too, or share some wine with friends and family from the largest, private cellars in the world.

Starting on the 1 July, Marcel Ravin is taking back the reins in the Blue Bay kitchens at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. Wednesday through to Saturday, he will offer guests a menu inspired by his Caribbean roots and his second home here on the Med. Whether your dish has Caribbean or Mediterranean influences, the fruits, vegetables and herbs are mostly all freshly picked from the chef’s garden, creating a medley of flavours in your mouth.

Highly anticipated reopenings

La Rascasse is the place to party in Monaco. Located on the port, you and your friends will finally have the chance to dance together once again, as their doors reopen on the 1 July. From 5pm onwards, head here for after work drinks or visit from Tuesday to Saturday and let the DJ liven up your evenings. Between 6pm and 8pm, try out the Happy Hour, but only in moderation!

Take a trip to Italy onboard the Train Bleu from the 1 July. An iconic part of the Monte-Carlo Casino, this place is reopening its platform every Thursday to Sunday as chef Thierry Saez-Manzanares invites guests to dine in this restaurant car. A culinary voyage under the sun in a Belle Époque setting, the cuisine here is unlike any other.

A global concept, the Buddha Bar, serving as a lounge bar from 6pm and a restaurant from 7pm, is finally back. As of the 4 July, guests can enjoy this venue Tuesday through to Sunday. In the restaurant’s warm atmosphere, chef Eric Guillemaud will be cooking up dishes inspired by Asian cuisine. Whether you choose to relax on the terrace or indoors by the huge Buddha statue, music from resident DJ Papa will compliment your meal perfectly.

