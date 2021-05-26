











A brand new chef has just joined the Michelin-starred restaurant Elsa at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel. Manon Fleury, a pioneer in the art of zero waste and passionate about local produce, has put together an eco-friendly menu that will be available to food lovers from the 28 May onwards.

Vegetable pie, sea-bream wrapped in fig leaves and king-sized prawns: Manon Fleury is bringing all kinds of Mediterranean delights to the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel. Focusing on locally sourced produce, her menu will incorporate fresh vegetables grown a stone’s throw away from Monaco in the Antipodes Gardens of Menton, as well as produce from the Domaine d’Agerbol, a local farm in the mountains of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, just across the French border.

Veg tops to empty shells: everything is put to good use

After starting her career in prestigious restaurants in both Paris and New York, Manon Fleury is now adding Monaco to the list, cooking in the famous Elsa restaurant, which promotes organic dishes and wild fishing. “I know that my cooking, which focuses on local ingredients and respect for the environment, is going to thrive here and our collaboration will reinforce our shared passions and commitments,” explained Manon Fleury in a recent press release. “This is also recognition of a lot of hard work, which could inspire other women to pursue their own goals and gain more responsibility.”

In her kitchen, she strives to cook with zero waste. From peelings, to veg tops, egg shells and everything in between, she aims to throw nothing away and transform these typical waste products into high quality dishes. A challenging aim, but one that inspires creativity and forces her to re-evaluate the impact that cooking has on the environment, life and the future of our food sources.