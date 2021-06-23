











From modern, trendy Monte-Carlo to idyllic beaches in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Cap d’Ail, here are five pop-up restaurants guaranteed to delight your tastebuds this summer. Sit back, relax and let these dishes transport you all over the world, from Greece all the way to Lebanon.

1. Odyssey, a never-ending journey

“With its palm trees, waterfalls of white wisteria and subtle hints of jasmine, Odyssey and its gardens form a real oasis at the heart of an urban world,” says Laurence Shukor, Public Relations and Communication Officer at the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo.

Since the 10 January, the hotel has welcomed members of the public into their lounge bar and restaurant, which are spaces usually only reserved for hotel guests on summer evenings.

Enjoy a cucumber martini in a high-end setting. Designed by the famous stylist Karl Lagerfeld, admire the sparkling swimming pool and a 20-metre long artistic fresco depicting the journey of Ulysses. “A secret address that is usually discovered by word of mouth,” says Laurence Shukor.

Odyssey at Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo / © L. Galaup

2. Le Cabanon: dine with the waves

Tucked away at the foot of the plage du Buse, this cabin is a real haven of peace and tranquility in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, helping you to switch off and relax. As the waves lap and the water swells, enjoy some tapas dishes whilst watching the sunset, before your tastebuds transport you on an Italian journey to Piedmont or Liguria.

“In the 1950s, the beach was home to a family of fishers and their boats,” explains Gilles, who took over Le Cabanon in 2017 along with his brother and his friend Philippe. Lobster tagliolini, genoise-style stockfish and chicche with prawns, theses are just some of the Mediterranean delights rustled up by the chef Silvio in this idyllic setting.

Le Cabanon sur la plage du Buse / © Loic Malavard

3. Le Naos Beach: a Greek journey

Woven parasols, a pergola decorated with dainty white tassels and a refreshing atmosphere, the Naos Beach invites you to escape to the Plage Marquet, in the Bay of Cap d’Ail. Fancy a bite to eat? Their menu is bursting with Mediterranean dishes inspired by Greek flavours.

“Our guests go crazy for our wood-grilled marinated octopus,” says Sophie Begoin, restaurant manager, who is particularly passionate about customer well-being and creating a calming, zen-like environment.

Audrey Portier, Sophie Begoin and Benjamin Behar look out for customer well-being at the Naos Beach, in Cap d’Ail / © Alizée Mosconi

4. Mezze Kitchen, a lebanese pop-up restaurant

A bowl of hummus, shrimp fatteh and Musakhan Rolls… make the most of these Lebanese flavours this summer! Mezze Kitchen, the latest pop-up restaurant, with its minimalist interior, is waiting for you over on rue du Portier in the Larvotto neighbourhood.

Mezze Kitchen, a temporary Lebanese restaurant in the Larvotto neighbourhood in Monaco / © Fabbio Galatioto

5. Eden Plage Mala, a taste of Indonesia

You can catch a glimpse of this place from the coastal path in Cap d’Ail, nestled on the plage de la Mala, facing out of the beautiful Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the distance.

An incredible view of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat / © Alizée Mosconi

Complete with wooden lanterns and tropical plants, Eden Plage Mala adds an exotic touch to the Mediterranean landscape, almost tricking you into believing you are in Bali.

Noor, a waitress at Eden Plage Mala, welcoming a guest into this idyllic restaurant / © Alizée Mosconi

