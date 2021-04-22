











After five months, the renovation works are finally complete. As of Wednesday 21 April the luxury Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo will once again open its doors and welcome guests. Despite financial struggles caused by Covid-19, the establishment has declared it will not be laying off any staff and will actually be hiring seasonal workers.

Front of house, receptionists and junior chefs: the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo is currently hiring new staff as they get ready for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the tourist season. Making the most of the quieter winter period, the hotel carried out the first phase of their renovation works, which involved changing the layout of their kitchens and creating a pop-up one for the coming months.

Ahead of the second phase of works, the hotel management has also spent the last few months making preparations for the renovation of the restaurant, as well as the extension of the bar and banqueting suites. “After these five months of being closed, the whole team at the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo is very motivated,” declared Serge Ethuin, manager of the hotel, during an interview with news channel Monaco Info on Tuesday 20 April. He also went on to explain that the renovation works would probably be finished by spring 2023.

Whilst restaurants and the hotel bar were able to reopen yesterday, those hoping to dine inside their gourmet restaurant will have to wait a while longer: it is scheduled to reopen in April 2022. “We are not yet allowed to use swimming pools and gyms, but the treatment rooms here at the spa are once again open to guests,” explained Serge Ethuin.

No redundancy plans for the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo

“We really made a conscious effort not to do what the rest of the hotels in the Principality have done: we have decided against any redundancy plans,” assured Serge Ethuin. He elaborated further, saying “we are delighted to be working with our 206 members of staff again, all of whom are on a non fixed-term contract, as we enter the next chapter of the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo.”

However, the hotel manager did also note that the current situation is still a difficult one: “even though the Historic Grand Prix is starting at the end of next week, we don’t have as many bookings as we did in 2019. We are at around 35% capacity, but three years ago, our hotel was full.”

