











Perfect your swing in front of one of the most prestigious buildings in the world!

In aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and Fight Aids Monaco, the “Princess of Monaco Cup” golf tournament, sponsored by Monaco Asset Management, will be held on Thursday 16 September 2021.

In the sublime setting of the Monte-Carlo Golf Club, eighteen teams of three players, including a celebrity, will compete against each other using the “Scramble” format rules, a friendly, dynamic and fun format, where each team can play from their teammates’ best ball position.

Casino Square reserved for the tournament

As part of the event, an exceptional experience will be provided for sports professionals. From 7pm, a temporary golf course will be set up on Casino Square. Participants will surely feel the pressure, as they will be given just one shot to win prestigious prizes.

In 2019, the event brought together 18 teams and raised over €330,000, funding the renovation of the Princess Charlene Municipal Swimming Pool in La Turbie as well as swimming lessons at the Awutu Breku High School, run by EDP Trust in Ghana.