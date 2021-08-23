











The Monaco Rugby Sevens team has won the first trophy in its history by winning the second stage of the In Extenso Rugby Sevens.

What an immense joy! By beating the French Barbarians in the final (33-12), the Monegasques won the second stage of the professional rugby 7s championship in Toulouse on Saturday evening. After Pau’s victory in the first stage in Aix-en-Provence, it was Monaco Rugby Sevens who took the crown this time after a tournament that was perfected from start to finish.

In the mythical Ernest-Wallon stadium, the Monegasques were able to depend on the invaluable support of South African legend Cecil Afrika, the best player in the world in 2011, to beat Castres Olympique (28-7), Racing 92 (19-10), Biarritz Olympique (41-12) and the French Barbarians in the final (33-12).

Monaco Rugby Sevens already qualified for the grand final

After a seventh place and a mixed result in the first game in Aix-en-Provence, the Principality’s club managed by Frédéric Michalak could count on a good performance from Saimone Qeleca in the final, who thanks to his double, allowed his team to finish a perfect Saturday in style.

Thanks to this historic victory, Monaco has qualified for the grand final of the 2021 edition, which will be held on 13 November at the Arena and will bring together the eight best teams of the 16 lined up. But before this final match, the Monegasques will play a final stage of the Supersevens in La Rochelle next weekend.