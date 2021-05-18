











The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, along with other organisations, is helping to give children in Ecuador better access to sport.

On Tuesday 11 May, during a lunch organised by the Monégasque Association for Latin America (AMLA) at the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier de Monaco (a college in the Principality), Monaco pledged their support to a new sporting project. Over the meal, Isabelle Bonnal, Commissioner General in charge of the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, presented a €3,000 cheque to the Princess Charlene Foundation.

The Foundation wishes to support the Asociación de Rugby de Pichincha in Quinto, in Ecuador, as they build a new rugby school, which will be the first and only one to ever exist in the country. It was Prince Albert II who represented the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Instilling the values of sport in youngsters

As well as working all over the world to combat drowning, the Princess Charlene Foundation strives to teach the values of sport to children. In their quest to share the importance of solidarity, discipline and respect, they have most recently turned to rugby. By building this school the aim is to use the sport as a means to communicate all these different values to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To ensure its success, the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports in Monaco (DENJS) has committed to financing part of this project.