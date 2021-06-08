The Monégasque Rugby Federation and World Rugby, in partnership with the Government, are organising the World Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament, set to take place from the 18 to 20 June at the Louis II Stadium. A final chance for competing nations to earn a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games (23 July – 8 August).
The teams
12 women’s and 10 men’s teams will be battling it out for a ticket to the next Olympic Games. For the women, the two best teams will secure a spot in Tokyo, but only one of the men’s teams will be lucky enough to head to Japan.
Women’s tournament:
Pool A: Russia, Argentina, Mexico, Samoa
Pool B: Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Tunisia
Pool C: France, Hong Kong, Columbia, Madagascar
Men’s tournament:
Pool A: Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico
Pool B: France, Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda, Jamaica
The Programme
Men’s tournament:
Friday 18 June:
Zimbabwe/Mexico – 6pm
Uganda/Jamaica – 6.22pm
Saturday 19 June:
Samoa/Mexico – 9am
Ireland/Zimbabwe – 9.22am
France/Jamaica – 9.44am
Hong Kong/Uganda – 10.06am
Ireland/Mexico – 11.44am
Samoa/Tonga – 12.06pm
Hong Kong/Jamaica – 12.28pm
France/Chile – 1.18pm
Ireland/Tonga – 3.24pm
Hong Kong/Chile – 3.46pm
Samoa/Zimbabwe – 5.39pm
Tonga/Mexico – 6.01pm
France/Uganda – 6.23pm
Chile/Jamaica – 6.45pm
Sunday 20 June:
Tonga/Zimbabwe – 12.55pm
Samoa/Ireland – 1.17pm
Chile/Uganda – 1.39pm
France/Hong Kong – 2.01pm
Final round: from 4.24pm onwards
Women’s tournament:
Saturday 19 June:
Argentina/Mexico – 10.30am
Russia/Samoa – 10.52am
Kazakhstan/Jamaica – 11.14am
New Guinea/Tunisia – 2.08pm
Hong Kong/Colombia – 2.30pm
France/Madagascar – 2.52pm
Argentina/Samoa – 4.16pm
Russia/Mexico – 4.38pm
Kazakhstan/Tunisia – 5pm
New Guinea/Jamaica – 7.09pm
Hong Kong/Madagascar – 7.31pm
France/Colombia – 7.53pm
Sunday 20 June:
Mexico/Samoa -10.41am
Russia/Argentina – 11.03am
Jamaica/Tunisia – 11.25am
New Guinea/Kazakhstan – 11.47am
Colombia/Madagascar – 12.09pm
France/Hong Kong – 12.31pm
Final round: from 2.55pm onwards
Tickets
A limit of 5,000 spectators will be in place for those attending on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 June. In line with current restrictions, masks are mandatory, as is social distancing. Tickets for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage will go on sale on Friday 28 May and can be purchased online via www.monaco-rugby.com. The ticket office at the Louis II Stadium will begin selling tickets from the 8 June onwards.
Ticket prices:
“Premières”: 10 euros for a day ticket seated further back from the pitch
“Honneurs”: 20 euros for a day ticket seated closer to the pitch
Discounted tickets: 5 euros per day ticket for students in Monaco and members of the French Rugby Federation (excluding “honneurs” seats)