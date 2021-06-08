











The Monégasque Rugby Federation and World Rugby, in partnership with the Government, are organising the World Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament, set to take place from the 18 to 20 June at the Louis II Stadium. A final chance for competing nations to earn a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games (23 July – 8 August).

The teams

12 women’s and 10 men’s teams will be battling it out for a ticket to the next Olympic Games. For the women, the two best teams will secure a spot in Tokyo, but only one of the men’s teams will be lucky enough to head to Japan.

Women’s tournament:

Pool A: Russia, Argentina, Mexico, Samoa

Pool B: Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Tunisia

Pool C: France, Hong Kong, Columbia, Madagascar

Men’s tournament:

Pool A: Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico

Pool B: France, Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda, Jamaica

The Programme

Men’s tournament:

Friday 18 June:

Zimbabwe/Mexico – 6pm

Uganda/Jamaica – 6.22pm

Saturday 19 June:

Samoa/Mexico – 9am

Ireland/Zimbabwe – 9.22am

France/Jamaica – 9.44am

Hong Kong/Uganda – 10.06am

Ireland/Mexico – 11.44am

Samoa/Tonga – 12.06pm

Hong Kong/Jamaica – 12.28pm

France/Chile – 1.18pm

Ireland/Tonga – 3.24pm

Hong Kong/Chile – 3.46pm

Samoa/Zimbabwe – 5.39pm

Tonga/Mexico – 6.01pm

France/Uganda – 6.23pm

Chile/Jamaica – 6.45pm

Sunday 20 June:

Tonga/Zimbabwe – 12.55pm

Samoa/Ireland – 1.17pm

Chile/Uganda – 1.39pm

France/Hong Kong – 2.01pm

Final round: from 4.24pm onwards

Women’s tournament:

Saturday 19 June:

Argentina/Mexico – 10.30am

Russia/Samoa – 10.52am

Kazakhstan/Jamaica – 11.14am

New Guinea/Tunisia – 2.08pm

Hong Kong/Colombia – 2.30pm

France/Madagascar – 2.52pm

Argentina/Samoa – 4.16pm

Russia/Mexico – 4.38pm

Kazakhstan/Tunisia – 5pm

New Guinea/Jamaica – 7.09pm

Hong Kong/Madagascar – 7.31pm

France/Colombia – 7.53pm

Sunday 20 June:

Mexico/Samoa -10.41am

Russia/Argentina – 11.03am

Jamaica/Tunisia – 11.25am

New Guinea/Kazakhstan – 11.47am

Colombia/Madagascar – 12.09pm

France/Hong Kong – 12.31pm

Final round: from 2.55pm onwards

Tickets

A limit of 5,000 spectators will be in place for those attending on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 June. In line with current restrictions, masks are mandatory, as is social distancing. Tickets for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage will go on sale on Friday 28 May and can be purchased online via www.monaco-rugby.com. The ticket office at the Louis II Stadium will begin selling tickets from the 8 June onwards.

Ticket prices:

“Premières”: 10 euros for a day ticket seated further back from the pitch

“Honneurs”: 20 euros for a day ticket seated closer to the pitch

Discounted tickets: 5 euros per day ticket for students in Monaco and members of the French Rugby Federation (excluding “honneurs” seats)