











Monaco will host the BEKING Back to Bike 2021 event on 28 November: a one-day event that is entirely devoted to cycling.

The Princess Charlene Foundation made the announcement on October 21 on its Facebook page: the Principality will be the venue for BEKING Back to Bike 2021, the event’s first edition. The sporting event was dreamt up by the famous Italian cyclist Matteo Trentin and is listed on the official UCI 2021 calendar.

The concept of BEKING Back to Bike 2021? To establish a bridge between the sport of cycling, and cycling as a leisure activity and clean means of transport. Many Monegasque cyclists were calling for this event, which will be a unique opportunity to reconcile two very different and complementary ways of experiencing cycling. In addition, a charity cocktail and an auction will help raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Competitions and activities

On the menu… bike races, of course! Professionals and amateurs alike will find a challenge to suit them among the different distances and levels of difficulty on offer. In addition, a large area will be devoted to introducing cycling to children. They will be taught about road safety, but the aim is also to pass on a love of cycling as a sport.