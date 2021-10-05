











David Hallyday will round off the festival with his first performance at the Opéra Garnier.

Jazz in the Principality has become something of a cultural tradition. From 23 November to 4 December at the Opéra Garnier, the 15th edition of the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival will take place with, as usual, a splendid programme. Among them, we note the return of Jamie Cullum after his Red Cross Summer Concert on the Place du Casino, and many others to discover:

23 November: Avishai Cohen Trio,

24 November: Jamie Cullum,

25 November: Steve Hackett,

29 November: Gregory Porter,

30 November: Chucho Valdés Quartet featuring Yilian Cañizares,

3 December: Paul Personne,

4 December: David Hallyday.

A first for David Hallyday

David Hallyday will perform for the first time on the stage of the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo, where he will present his latest creation “Imagine a World”. This is an opportunity to discover the talent of this outstanding musician who can play almost any instrument.

The wearing of a mask will be compulsory and the sanitary measures in effect at that time. Tickets can be purchased on the Société des Bains de Mer website.