











This new operation would be the last, according to a source close to the Prince’s Palace.

Princess Charlene was back in the operating theatre. After feeling unwell last September, the Princess underwent surgery under general anaesthetic on Friday 8 October in South Africa.

The operation was linked to her recent health problems which prevented her from returning to the Principality, namely an ear, nose and throat infection which the Princess contracted last May.

“The last operation”

Princess Charlene is due to emerge from a 48-hour observation period on Monday 11 October. A source close to the Prince’s Palace told Agence France Presse: “The Princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anaesthetic is the last of the operations she was due to undergo following her ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection.”

Prince Albert II is expected on RMC at 6pm, where he will certainly give news of his wife.