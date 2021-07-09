











First the Monaco Grand Prix, and now her wedding anniversary. After contracting an ear, nose and throat infection during her anti-poaching mission in South Africa, Princess Charlene has been unable to travel back for events in the Principality. On Tuesday 6 July, she finally opened up about the past couple of months.

“It’s been a trying time,” revealed Princess Charlene, during an interview with South African media Channel24 last week. “What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.”

Together for 20 years and married for 10, the Princely couple should have spent the 1 July celebrating their life together. As Princess Charlene continues to recover in South Africa from her “multiple, complicated procedures”, as explained by her Foundation, the Sovereign and his wife instead shared a ten part mini-series looking back at their ceremony and family life.

A strong bond surviving the distance

“Albert is my rock and my strength.” Currently on separate continents, the former Olympic swimmer said that “without his love and support [she] would not have been able to get through this painful time.” Hoping for a reunion soon, the mother to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella is struggling with the distance. “I miss my husband and children dearly.”