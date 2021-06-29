











Due to needing several operations, the Princess is unable to return to Monaco.

On the 1 July, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will celebrate their wedding anniversary on different continents. After a trip to South Africa to help protect wildlife and combat poaching, the Princess fell ill with a serious ENT infection, forcing her to remain in the country. “The Princess’ medical team asked her not to make the trip back to Monaco as the Princess still needs treatment and her condition must stabilise,” explained the Prince’s Palace in an official statement.

In this same statement, the Princess spoke about her family. “My daily conversations with Albert and the children help keep me in good spirits, but I really miss seeing them. I was lucky that they were able to visit South Africa and it was amazing to see them. I cannot wait to be reunited.”

10 years of marriage in one video

Despite being apart this year, the Princely couple want to share the occasion with as many people as possible. A 10 episode long series, looking back at the ceremony in 2011, how the couple met, their personal journeys and their family life will be broadcast via the Prince’s Palace’s social media on the 1 July at 6pm.

Monaco Tribune wishes Princess Charlene a quick recovery and hopes that she can be reunited with her family as soon as possible.