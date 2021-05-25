











Princess Charlène is suffering from an infection, according to a press release from the Prince’s Palace. Away on a mission in South Africa, she was unable to return to the Principality over the weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix.

During her trip to South Africa to complete work with her foundation, Princess Charlene fell ill. Having contracted an infection, she was forced to cancel her trip back to the Principality and was unable to watch the 78th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

Accompanied by their children, Prince Albert II and six-year-old twins Gabrielle and Jacques watched as the drivers raced around the Principality’s streets last Sunday. Despite her absence, the Princess made sure to send her best wishes to the Automobile Club de Monaco, the organisers of the event, as well as to all of the drivers and their teams.

Catching an infection whilst protecting African wildlife

Passionate about the environment, the Princess was in South Africa as part of a mission to conserve wildlife over there, particularly rhinos: an incredibly threatened species in the region, which is home to 80% of this mammal’s entire population.

HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco's recent trip to SA included essential rhino conservation work. The Princess is committed to wildlife conservation in SA and fighting rhino poaching which is pushing rhinos to the brink of extinction. 📷Christian Sperka#pcmfsa #savetherhino pic.twitter.com/tBXjJti7NX — Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation SAfrica (@PCMFSouthAfrica) May 20, 2021

Princess Charlene shows shocking reality of poaching via Instagram

“Thank you all for not forgetting about us,” read the caption of a recently published photograph on Princess Charlene’s Instagram account as she took a stand against poaching. A shocking image by wildlife photographer Christian Sperka capturing an injured rhino, both eyes covered by a bandage and Princess Charlene knelt beside. Posted on Tuesday 18 May, the photo has deeply moved many of her followers.

