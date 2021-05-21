











This week, Prince Albert went to the village of Saint-Étienne-de-Tinée in the Alpes-Maritimes department, after the area was devastated by Storm Alex last October. During the trip, he gifted an ultrasound machine and probe to the Saint-Maur Hospital, as well as a minibus to help college students in the village with their journey to school.

On Monday 17 May, Prince Albert II of Monaco made his third visit to the Nice hinterland to once again show his support to victims of Storm Alex. Months have passed since the violent streak of weather hit the area last October, but the villages devastated by heavy flooding and mudslides still remain damaged today.

Medical equipment and a minibus

Accompanying the Sovereign on his visit was Colette Fabron, Mayoress of the commune Saint-Étienne-de-Tinée, as well as Éric Ciotti, MP and Advisor of the Alpes-Maritimes department. Whilst there, Prince Albert made several donations to the affected valleys on behalf of the Principality. He gave an ultrasound machine and a probe to the Saint-Maur Hospital, located in Saint-Étienne-de-Tinée, which will hopefully improve medical care and make it easier to diagnose patients in the Nice hinterland. Afterwards, Prince Albert met with several college students from some of the best schools in the area in order to gift them a minibus that will make the journey to and from school much easier for them.

Ending the day in Mercantour National Park

To finish off his visit, Prince Albert made a trip to the Mercantour National Park to see the brand new house over there: an educational space that will open to the public on the 13 June, where visitors can learn about the park’s rich biodiversity.

