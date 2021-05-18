











The 78th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from the 20 to 23 May 2021. Take a look at the racing programme from Thursday through to Sunday and find out who can get tickets to watch the event.

The Programme

Thursday

8.30am-9.20am: Formula Regional by Alpine (practice sessions)

9.45am-10.30am: Formula 2 (practice sessions)

11.30am-12.30pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)

1.20pm-2pm: Formula 2 (qualifying sessions)

3pm-4.30pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)

5.15pm-6pm: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Friday

7.55am-9.03am: Formula Regional by Alpine (qualifying sessions)

10am-10.30am: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup (qualifying sessions)

11.45am-12.35pm: Formula 2 (race 1)

1pm-1.30pm: Alpines laps

Saturday

8.30am-9.20am: Formula 2 (race 2)

10.15am-10.50am: Formula Regional by Alpine (race 1)

12pm-1pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)

3pm-4pm: Formula 1 (qualifying sessions)

5.15pm-6.20pm: Formula 2 (race 3)

Sunday

10.30am-11.05am: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

12pm-12.35pm: Formula Regional by Alpine

1.10pm: Formula 1 (Drivers’ Parade)

2.20pm-2.30pm: Starting grid set-up

3pm: Formula 1 (78th Monaco Grand Prix)

Who can watch from the track?

Monégasques and Residents: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test

Children under 11: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test

Schoolchildren or students from the Principality: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test

Persons directly affiliated to Monaco’s social security system: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test

Spouses or beneficiaries of persons directly affiliated to Monaco’s social security system: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test

People staying in a hotel in the Principality: Access with ticket/invitation and presentation of proof of hotel reservation

Residents from Alpes-Maritimes or Var: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test

All others: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test