The 78th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from the 20 to 23 May 2021. Take a look at the racing programme from Thursday through to Sunday and find out who can get tickets to watch the event.
The Programme
Thursday
8.30am-9.20am: Formula Regional by Alpine (practice sessions)
9.45am-10.30am: Formula 2 (practice sessions)
11.30am-12.30pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)
1.20pm-2pm: Formula 2 (qualifying sessions)
3pm-4.30pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)
5.15pm-6pm: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Friday
7.55am-9.03am: Formula Regional by Alpine (qualifying sessions)
10am-10.30am: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup (qualifying sessions)
11.45am-12.35pm: Formula 2 (race 1)
1pm-1.30pm: Alpines laps
Saturday
8.30am-9.20am: Formula 2 (race 2)
10.15am-10.50am: Formula Regional by Alpine (race 1)
12pm-1pm: Formula 1 (practice sessions)
3pm-4pm: Formula 1 (qualifying sessions)
5.15pm-6.20pm: Formula 2 (race 3)
Sunday
10.30am-11.05am: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
12pm-12.35pm: Formula Regional by Alpine
1.10pm: Formula 1 (Drivers’ Parade)
2.20pm-2.30pm: Starting grid set-up
3pm: Formula 1 (78th Monaco Grand Prix)
Who can watch from the track?
- Monégasques and Residents: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test
- Children under 11: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test
- Schoolchildren or students from the Principality: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test
- Persons directly affiliated to Monaco’s social security system: Access with ticket/invitation, no PCR test
- Spouses or beneficiaries of persons directly affiliated to Monaco’s social security system: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test
- People staying in a hotel in the Principality: Access with ticket/invitation and presentation of proof of hotel reservation
- Residents from Alpes-Maritimes or Var: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test
- All others: Access with ticket/invitation and a PCR test