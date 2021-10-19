











The contestants will cover kilometres of roads between the Drome and Monaco.

350 race kilometres and 1,000 kilometres of connecting roads. This is what awaits the competitors in the 15 events that comprise the 5th Monte-Carlo “Zero Emission No Noise” e-rally, organised by the Automobile Club de Monaco from 20 to 24 October 2021, with the finishing line in the Principality.

Unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to storm Alex, the 100% electric and hydrogen rally is back at full throttle this year. The race will start on Wednesday from Châteauneuf, the first local authority property in France to be self-sufficient in green energy, and will finish in Monaco on Saturday, having passed through Valence as well as roads in the Var and the Alpes-Maritimes.

The cars will arrive in the Principality on the evening of Friday 22nd for a day’s racing in the Alpes-Maritimes on Saturday 23rd October. They will start out from Monaco at 9.40 a.m. heading towards the Col de Gratteloup and Vidauban, then the e-rally will pass through Grimaud, Gonfaron, La Motte, Bagnols-en-Fôret, Pont de Pré-Claou and Montauroux. They should arrive back in Monaco for 6:10 p.m. at Quai Rainier III.

Frédéric Ozon and Gérard Seiler, winners of the previous edition (2019), will be putting their title up for grabs. However, they have swapped the Tesla S for a Kia E-Niro. Eneko Conde and Lorenzo Serrano, who are sitting in first place in the provisional ENEC FIA rankings (October 1), will also be taking part. They too will be driving a Kia E-Niro.