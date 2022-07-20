Not protected by a seeded status, AS Monaco will have a stern examination against PSV Eindhoven.

With potentially Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers, Dynamo Kyiv or Fenerbahce to face off with, the Monegasques expected to face a tough opponent for the third preliminary round of the Champions League. And so it proved, with PSV Eindhoven ultimately the side who will stand in the way of AS Monaco.

A well-known opponent for Wissam Ben Yedder’s teammates, since the two teams had already met last season in the group stage of the Europa League.

The Monegasques won in the Netherlands (1-2) , while the two teams played out a stalemate at the Louis II (0-0). Third in the last French championship, AS Monaco must, like last year, go through two play-off rounds to reach the group stage of the prestigious Champions League.

The first leg will take place at the Louis II stadium on August 2 or 3, while the return match will be held on Tuesday August 9 in the Netherlands.