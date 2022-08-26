Her appointment coincides with the twentieth anniversary of the auction house.

Artcurial has just announced that Olga de Marzio has been appointed director of the Monegasque auction house. She replaces Louise Gréther who, after eight years at Artcurial, has joined Sotheby’s.

According to the weekly law and finance newspaper Les Petites Affiches des Alpes-Maritimes, Olga de Marzio, originally from Caracas, Venezuela, studied Visual Arts and Communication in Rome. After working alongside a wine producer in Tuscany as an international marketing manager, she arrived in the Principality in 2004.

Olga de Marzio worked in Monaco for ten years in a bank specialising in asset management, before managing an online art gallery linked to the Fondazione Volume, a foundation dedicated to contemporary art in Rome.

“I am delighted and honoured to be joining Artcurial in this, its twentieth anniversary year. In a short space of time, it has become one of the most important auction houses in Europe and a reference in Monaco. I will now work to continue its development in the region,” Olga de Marzio said.