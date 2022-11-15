Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou was re-elected President of the League.

At its annual General Meeting, the Air League of Monaco was pleased to announce a good year overall, despite the death of the organisation’s founder, Christopher Foyle.

The event took place over dinner in the conference room at the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. Convened at 5.30 pm on 8 November, the members voted on 11 resolutions and elected their new board.

No changes were made, however. Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou remains as President for another year, Vanessa Ilslley was reappointed as Secretary, and Trevor Gabriel continues as Treasurer for another year.

At the meeting, everyone had a memory to share of Christopher Foyle, the former president and founder of the Air League of Monaco, who sadly passed away.

His wife Cathy Foyle spoke about the day they met in a hangar at Luton airport. Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou recalled that he and Christopher Foyle had worked closely together and that easyJet had started out using Air Foyle’s operating licence.