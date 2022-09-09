The Monegasque businessman and resident is lending his support to Air League, a UK-based non-profit organisation.

It is an institution in the UK: The Air League is now the largest provider of aviation and aerospace scholarships in the UK. The aim is to support those who wish to embark on this endeavour, whatever their background.

Every year, around 100 people are happy recipients of the famous financial boost. Over the past ten years, more than £2 million has been awarded.

While the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has been supporting Air League since 2019, the Monegasque businessman and resident decided to make an additional contribution, again through his Foundation. 20,000 pounds sterling – more than 23,000 euros – was donated to the charity.

Ian Morrison, Air League’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This donation will have an immediate impact on the Air League Trust and its exciting plans for 2023 and beyond. We are again delighted that the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is supporting the Air League and its range of programmes that make a real, tangible impact to social mobility through aviation and aerospace.”

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s mission is to support different charitable activities, mainly in the places where the founder has lived and worked – the UK, Greece, Cyprus and Monaco.