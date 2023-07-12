‘Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco’ export their talent to the United States

The Monaco Boys Choir is on tour in the United States until 25 July. © Consulate General of Monaco in New York

The young performers, conducted by Pierre Debat, kicked off their American tour on 6 and 7 July with two concerts in New York.

The young singers were at the Grotto Church of Notre Dame, a French-speaking parish in the Columbia University district, for their first concert, organised by the Consulate General of Monaco in New York, in partnership with the Committee of French and French-speaking Associations of New York. The second, on 7 July, was held in St. Bartholomew’s Church, as part of the “Great Music at St. Bart’s” musical season.

In Philadelphia, a concert in McMichael Park, opposite Kelly House. © Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco

There is a growing number of photos of the talented youngsters on Facebook, combining sightseeing and performances. In front of Independence Hall, on New York’s Park Avenue or imitating the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia! If you’d like to follow the adventures of the little Monegasque group, head over to their Facebook page.

The Monaco Boys Choir is touring the East Coast of the United States until 25 July. After New York, the group will be travelling to Washington DC, Savannah, Port St. Lucie and Miami. The tour is being organised with the support of the Government of Monaco’s different representations in the United States: the Embassy of Monaco in Washington, the Consulate General in New York, and the Honorary Consulates in Atlanta and Miami.

To mark the centenary of the birth of Prince Rainier III, founder of The Monaco Boys Choir in 1974, the tour programme includes a tribute in the form of one of his favourite pieces, ‘Le Campanile de Saint-Nicolas’.