The Princely Family gathered for stunning Centenary Ball

Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb posed for the photocall at the entrance to the Atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo - © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace

Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie, Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb were present for the fabulous event, dedicated to Prince Rainier III.

There was a big buzz around the Place du Casino on the evening of Friday October 20. Dinner jackets and long dresses made their way up the red-carpeted steps to the Atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, where the Centenary Ball was taking place: a ball organised by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) as part of the centenial commemorations of the birth of Prince Rainier III.

The 132 guests gathered in the Casino Atrium for a six-course dinner – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Greeted by Stéphane Valeri, the Group’s Chairman and CEO, Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb were all present for this timeless reception. For the occasion, Princess Stéphanie chose a dress she had worn when she accompanied her father, Prince Rainier III to a grand Monegasque ball. Marie Ducruet wore a dress by Jenny Packham, who previously dressed Kate Middleton for the London premiere of the most recent James Bond film.

The elegant Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb accompanied their mother to pay tribute to Prince Rainier III – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the Mayor, Georges Marsan, and many other leading figures from the Principality were invited to the ball, which was hosted by journalist Yann-Antony Noghès. Formula 2 driver Arthur Leclerc also attended, on the arm of his partner Carla Brocker, as did model Baptiste Giabiconi.

The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, Monegasque racing driver Arthur Leclerc, his partner Carla Brocker and model Baptiste Giabiconi were guests at the event – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The aim of the evening was, of course, to honour Prince Rainier III, but also to raise funds for Fight Aids Monaco through the auction of three works by Monegasque artist Lukas Avalon, depicting the Builder Prince. The silent auction raised 41,000 euros for Princess Stéphanie’s charity.

The 132 guests enjoyed a delicious six-course dinner, with live music, before making their way to the Opéra Garnier stage. After a brief pause, a voice rang out and the curtain opened to reveal British singer Leona Lewis, who performed a selection of songs, including the smash hit Bleeding Love, accompanied by her pianist. Which was the Sovereign’s cue to invite Princess Stéphanie to dance. Both were soon joined by the Princely Family.

As Leona Lewis performed, the audience was touched to see members of the Princely Family dancing on stage at the Opéra Garnier – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The exceptional ball concluded with a live DJ performance from the boxes of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo.