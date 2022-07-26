Princess Stéphanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb were present at the event.

Raising awareness about HIV and preventing new infections. These are the main missions of the Fight Aids Monaco charity. Presided by Princess Stéphanie, the charity organised its traditional summer gala, on Saturday, July 23 at the Salle des Etoiles.

Organised to raise funds in support of the cause, the Gala raffle was a chance to win a superb electric Fiat 500 and many other prizes. A total of 650 guests attended the charity event.

To finish the dinner and evening in style, Queen Machine set the stage alight. The band covered famous hits by Queen, whose singer Freddie Mercury was one of the first to announce he was HIV positive. Then a magnificent fireworks display lit up the Principality.

© Frederic Nebinger

A disease that is far from being wiped out

“People need to be reminded that the fight against HIV goes on. Because of the pandemic, in many countries there have been people who have had breaks in their treatment, who did not get tested in time and who are now suffering,” said Princess Stephanie.

© Frederic Nebinger

While UN AIDS had set a target date of 2030 to wipe out the disease, this seems difficult to meet, as the number of cases continues to rise with 1.6 million more each year.