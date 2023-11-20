Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Princely Couple hands out Red Cross parcels

By Paul Charoy
Published on 20 November 2023
1 minute read
croix-rouge-monegasque-distribution-de-colis-par-le-couple-princier-4
Seniors and the most underprivileged receive a parcel of gifts each year from the Monaco Red Cross © Prince's Palace
By Paul Charoy
- 20 November 2023
1 minute read

It is a tradition in the run-up to Monaco’s National Day. 

Prince’s Day, which will be taking place on November 19, also has a social dimension. Once again this year Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Camille Gottlieb distributed gifts to the elderly and in some cases destitute, at the headquarters of the Monegasque Red Cross.

The parcels were distributed to the charity’s beneficiaries at the headquarters of the Monegasque Red Cross. © Prince’s Palace

The always solemn and emotional event took place on Thursday, November 16, an opportunity for Prince Albert II, the distinguished and committed President of the Monegasque Red Cross for over 40 years, to assist the charity in helping those in need, hands on.

Princely Couple inaugurates two new cannons at Fort Antoine