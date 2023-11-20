Princely Couple hands out Red Cross parcels

Seniors and the most underprivileged receive a parcel of gifts each year from the Monaco Red Cross © Prince's Palace

It is a tradition in the run-up to Monaco’s National Day.

Prince’s Day, which will be taking place on November 19, also has a social dimension. Once again this year Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Camille Gottlieb distributed gifts to the elderly and in some cases destitute, at the headquarters of the Monegasque Red Cross.

The parcels were distributed to the charity’s beneficiaries at the headquarters of the Monegasque Red Cross. © Prince’s Palace

The always solemn and emotional event took place on Thursday, November 16, an opportunity for Prince Albert II, the distinguished and committed President of the Monegasque Red Cross for over 40 years, to assist the charity in helping those in need, hands on.

